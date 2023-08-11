Library Automation Leader Biblionix Celebrating 17th Year in Business

17 years in business is more than just a success story. It is a milestone for the company n library efficiency and customer satisfaction.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s no doubt about it! 17 years of innovation, experience, and customer support excellence is a testimonial and a respected reputation. Library automation leader Biblionix is celebrating its 17th year in business.

Biblionix, the industry-respected developer of leading-edge and easy-to-use library automation systems for public and school libraries, continues to earn rave reviews from Biblionix clients. Particularly about how the state-of-the-art technology and systems continue to achieve user-friendly efficiency.

“Librarians understand the importance of embracing the technology that is revolutionizing the way libraries manage and deliver information,” explains Biblionix spokesperson Dick Moeller.

“An effective, integrated library system (ILS) is vital for maximizing a library’s efficiency, particularly by allowing the library’s website and catalog to work seamlessly together. And for Biblionix, it has been 17 years of innovation, and collaboration with partner libraries, to develop the most up-to-date and effective automation software, specially designed for public and school libraries.”

Moeller emphasizes that libraries working together is one of the greatest gifts to furthering the knowledge of mankind. A local public library coming together with a local school library is a dream which Biblionix hopes to achieve.

“The Biblionix DNA is what separates our library automation systems from the competition.,” he says. “And a key part of the company’s leading edge is the philosophy of doing the right thing and put relationships first. It makes us unique.”

No more manual updates. No long-term contracts, exit fees, or payments when trying out the Biblionix ILS. Exit any time, with a pro-rate refund. Get data out, free, at any time. And a completely free trial with all the library’s data.

For more information, please visit: https://biblionix.com/about/ and www.biblionix.com/articles

About Biblionix:

Biblionix is an efficient, 21st-century, customer-focused company that also provides vital Public Library Automation system. Biblionix is not a cumbersome provider with high overheads, trying to please many types of customers. The result is that 99.3% of our customers stay with our products. Our goal is to make our clients happy.

Contact Details:

2025 Guadalupe St.

Suite 260

Austin, Texas 78705

United States