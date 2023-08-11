BRAZIL JOINS GAMESCOM 2023 AS PARTNER COUNTRY HIGHLIGHTING LATIN AMERICAN CREATIVITY FROM NEARLY 60 STUDIOS
GAMESCOM AND DEVCOM PANELS TO UNDERSCORE BRAZIL’S GROWING EMERGENCE AS PREEMINENT LEADER WITHIN GLOBAL GAMING LANDSCAPESAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazilian gaming industry is poised to once again exhibit its original vision on the world stage at this year’s Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, from August 23-27. A delegation organized by the Brazil Games Project, a partnership between Brazilian Game Association (Abragames) and ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), will include almost 60 studios and feature games from a wide variety of genres like horror, rhythm, adventure and more at the convention’s Business Area in Hall 3.2, Stand C011gB010g.
Watch Brazil’s Gamescom 2023 Partner Country video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jcb49dIsIIE&list=PLxgws9udMH2Y5RhrUmtbHh9br06ubjfiI&index=1
Games slated to be showcased at the show include Mr. Dev Studio’s first-person horror game Horla, Ignite Game Studio’s Cangaceiro VR, ExtraordinaryGames.Fun’s psychological horror quest Midnight Dreams, ETER GAMES’ epic journey MATINTA, Limiar Studios’ BlackThorne Keep - Chronicles, Hermit Crab’s arcade manager Manchester City Freestyle Academy, Minimol Games’ chess-inspired Chessarama, Druzina Content’s platform autorunner Winged, Canvas Ink. Games’ online party multiplayer bonanza LAIzy Picture Phone and rhythmic runner Music Rush, QUARTOMUNDO Games & VFX’s next-gen metroidvania The Light of the Darkness, Epopeia Games’ farming sim Gaucho and the Grassland, and three titles from Ilex Games: 2D souls-like Tower of Samsara: Hidden Treasures, turn-based adventure O.U.T.T., and cyberpunk shoot 'em up Lux Ex: Cyber Initiation.
A complete list of all the Brazilian studios participating in this year’s Gamescom delegation may be found here.
Additionally, two Brazil-themed panels designed to highlight the country’s burgeoning games industry will be hosted by its leading gaming experts at Devcom and Gamescom this year. The Devcom panel titled “A Treasure Trove of Opportunities: How To Do Business in Brazil" will take place on Tuesday, August 22, at the Devcom Congress from 2-3PM. The Gamescom panel titled "The Power of Brazil: Rebuilding the Audiovisual Sector through Games and Diversity" will take place on Thursday, August 24, at the Gamescom Congress from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
"Brazil is honored to join its games industry colleagues from around the globe at Gamescom this year," said Eliana Russi, Director of Operation of Abragames. "As our country’s gaming sector continues to grow exponentially year-over-year, we are proud to elevate the undeniable creativity and ingenuity of its talented studios and development teams. We invite all attendees to join us for panels, networking events, business meetings, and, of course, hands-on gameplay sessions to discover for themselves what gives Brazilian games their charm.”
All Gamescom attendees are welcome to attend Brazil Games’ breakfast networking events from 9-10AM on August 23, 24 and 25 at Gamescom’s Business Area in Hall 3.2, Stand C011gB010g. A lunch networking event powered by Rio Grande do Sul State will also be held at the same location on August 23 from 12-1PM.
About Brazil Games
The Brazil Games Export Program was created by the Brazilian Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian games industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Export Program also promotes Brazil as a hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors and publishers on behalf of BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games event and hub for international business in Latin America.
About ABRAGAMES (Brazilian Game Companies Association)
ABRAGAMES, the Brazilian Game Companies Association, was founded in 2004 and represents Brazilian studios developing titles for a variety of different platforms. The Association aims to promote Brazilian creativity abroad by catalyzing game production within the country through training and marketing insight.
About ApexBrasil
The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.
In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.
Damien Sarrazin
HomeRun PR
