Mobility MEA Became the first Android Enterprise Gold Partner based in the Middle East and Africa region
Mobility MEA is the only authorized Google Android Enterprise partner based in the region.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Google announced that Mobility MEA, a leading digital transformation partner that helps organizations with digital transformation initiatives through strong expertise & market experience, with offices in Dubai, Pakistan, Mexico, and the USA, has become the region's first Gold Android Enterprise partner of the US technology giant. (source)
“We are excited to welcome Mobility MEA to the Android Enterprise Partner Program as a Gold partner,” said Ken Schutt, Director of Android Enterprise Partnerships. “By becoming a Gold partner, Mobility MEA has gone above and beyond for their customers, ensuring they receive top-tier customer service, support, and solutions to help them grow their business.”
For months now, Mobility MEA has become a critical Google partner in the region, being the pioneer in providing services with mobility experts trained in several countries' provisioning, administration, and support of Android devices.
The solution, which essential players in several industry verticals operating across the globe have already adopted, enables secure Android deployments across a wide range of devices. It offers multiple layers of security and enables companies to adapt to different ways of working by achieving robust separation of professional and personal employee data for greater end-user privacy.
Android Enterprise also offers a single account for all the company's devices to achieve enhanced inclusion, regardless of the manufacturers involved.
In addition, it uses Zero-touch enrollment, which enrolls devices in bulk with a complete management solution and without manual configuration; NFC (Near Field Communication), a wireless technology that allows ultra-fast communication and data exchange between two devices over a short distance; EMM (Enterprise Mobility Management), which protects corporate devices and data on mobile devices, whether personally owned or Corporate owned; and QR codes, which make it easy to enroll a device.
Other features of Android Enterprise include access to Managed Google Play, which allows companies to deploy public and private applications, configure enterprise applications, distribute Web Apps, or block the installation of unofficial Play Store applications.
The solution offers an enterprise browser, documents container, and per-app VPN. In terms of cybersecurity, it protects both device and corporate data by taking measures such as quarantines or eliminating access to work applications on non-compliant devices.
Mobility MEA is the only authorized Google Android Enterprise partner based in the region, with broad coverage across the Middle East, Africa, Pakistan, and many more countries. With highly experienced and trained engineers, Mobility MEA has made more than 1000 implementations in healthcare, transport and logistics, banking, energy, aviation, government, retail, education, and oil & gas.
To learn more about Mobility MEA, contact Aida Oropeza at pr@mobilitymea.com or visit https://mobilitymea.com
