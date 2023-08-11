Global Microfluidics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Microfluidics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Microfluidics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the microfluidics market research. As per TBRC’s microfluidics market forecast, the microfluidics market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.8 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.2% through the forecast period.

The rising demand for advanced and better point-of-care testing in the healthcare industry is driving the microfluidics market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest microfluidics market share. Major players in the market include Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Elveflow, Cellix Ltd., Fluidigm Corporation, Fluigent SA, Zeon Corporation, Innovative Biochips, LLC, Dolomite Microfluidics.

Microfluidics Market Segments

1) By Material: Silicon-Based Microfluidics, Glass-Based Microfluidics, Polymer-Based Microfluidics

2) By Application: Industrial & Environmental, Drug Delivery, Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Analysis, Clinical & Veterinary Diagnostics

This tyechnology refers to the science and technology of devices that process or manipulate small volumes of fluid (10-9 to 10-18L) through channels with a width of a few tens to several hundred micrometres. Microfluidic devices perform chemical analysis on small amounts of liquid, such as a droplet (blood). Microfluidics based devices evolved as an alternative to conventional laboratory techniques, as they have the potential to carry out complete laboratory protocols on a single small chip.

