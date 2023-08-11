Mainframe Market | Expected to Rise $2,906.61 Million, With a Sustainable CAGR of 4.3% From 2025

Mainframe

On-going mainframe modernization and the integration of blockchain in the mainframe are expected to be opportunistic for the global mainframe market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for high-performance computing, rapid development of IoT landscape, and surge in adoption of mainframe as a service drive the growth of the global mainframe market. Additionally, the on-going mainframe modernization and integration of blockchain technology with mainframe would provide lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future. However, high cost associated with mainframe and dearth of skilled professionals impede market growth.

According to the report, the global mainframe market generated $2.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $2.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4161

By industry vertical, the retail segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025, due to the ongoing trend of digitalization of the industry and surge in need to provide unique in-store experiences. However, the BFSI segment is expected to continue its dominance and generate more than one-quarter of the overall revenue by 2025, owing to significant adoption of mainframe solutions among banking industry to meet the increase in financial transaction workloads across various countries.

By type, the Z systems segment occupied more than four-fifths of the global share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025. This is attributed to the high demand of IBM mainframe solution among various end users, owing to its numerous benefits such as costs savings, high reliability, and sharper focus. However, the others segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4161

Regionally, North America dominated the market landscape by generating more than two-fifths of the overall revenue in 2017. The region is expected to retain its dominant position owing to well-established financial infrastructure and high mainframe spending. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period, on account of rapid growth in retail and financial organizations in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India.

The key players analyzed in the report include BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Unisys Corporation. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mainframe-market/purchase-options

Key Benefits for Mainframe Market:

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global mainframe market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current mainframe market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the global mainframe industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4161

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Unified communication market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter