Opportunities for the development of Bukhara region discussed

UZBEKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, Romitan district hosted a meeting on the socio-economic development of Bukhara region.

New industrial, service, and social facilities in Bukhara region were launched at the meeting. These are the Vobkent Tola Cluster company in Vabkent district, Qorakul Kumush Kalava in Karakul district, Bukhoro Real Moto in Qaravulbazar district, Equatorial Chodak in the city of Bukhara, Konchi and Prom Textile in the city of Kagan, oil and fat enterprises in Gijduvan and Peshkun districts, a hotel in the city of Bukhara and a medical association in Bukhara district.

The Head of state put these complexes into operation by pressing a symbolic button.

The socio-economic development issues of Bukhara region and the main tasks that must be completed in this direction by the end of the year were considered.

The current economic indicators were noted, and additional opportunities for their increase were indicated.

Bukhara’s industry has grown by 5.3 percent for six months this year. Exports amounted to $124 million. During this period, $250 million of direct investment was attracted, which is 1.5 times more than in the same period last year. However, in some cities and districts, this figure has decreased.

It was emphasized that by the end of the year 858 projects will be implemented, and 15,000 jobs will be created. In general, it is necessary to employ 250 thousand people.

The task was set to reduce imports in the industry by $150 million and bring exports to $400 million. It was noted that the full use of the tourism potential of the region will provide employment for 25,000 people and provide $300 million in export earnings.

The reports of hokims of the region, cities, and districts were heard on the issues discussed at the meeting.

