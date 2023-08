K-12 Textbook Market is Estimated to Hit a Sales of US$ 5,55,364 Million By 2031 | Europe Captured About 47% of Revenue

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global ๐Š-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ๐›๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ revenue was ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ,๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘,๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ–๐ŸŽ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is estimated to attain a valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“,๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ“,๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ’ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ“% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/k-12-textbook-market The global K-12 textbook market is witnessing huge growth opportunities due to an increasing focus on high-quality education, technological advances, and the inclusion of interactive content. New opportunities are opening up for market players owing to government measures to improve educational infrastructure and the rising accessibility of education in developing countries.The global demand for textbooks is rising due to the increasing emphasis on high-quality education and rising student enrolment rates. For instance, from pre-kindergarten through the 12th grade, there were about 49.45 million people enrolled in public schools in the United States as of 2021. In the United States, preKโ€“12 textbook sales brought in more than US$ 5.61 billion in 2022. With revenues up 16.63% from the previous year, the preKโ€“12 market had another strong year in 2022.The adoption of digital learning tools and the inclusion of interactive material in textbooks are crucial factors in the market's expansion. The rapid development of information technology has led to a transition in book design from print to electronic. For instance, the usage of e-books has increased dramatically in India, where there are already 133.3 million users, and a 9.1% growth rate is expected by 2027.Thanks to Kโ€“12 education, India's educational system has undergone a considerable transformation. The use of themes in teaching strategies has supported the holistic development of a student's physical, emotional, moral, psychological, and spiritual qualities along with the introduction of technology into the classrooms. For instance, California's educational officials are pressuring book publishers to produce diverse, inclusive works that support equity.New opportunities are opening up for market players as a result of government measures to improve educational infrastructure and the rising accessibility of education in developing countries. For instance, one of the UN's Millennium Development Goals is to ensure that all people have access to education. For instance, in August 2023, the Kโ€“12 education system in Newfoundland and Labrador will gradually phase away the 1.6-kilometer restriction for accessing school bus services starting with the following school year, according to an announcement made by the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador. Thus, expanding education features and maintaining a supportive learning environment will result in market growth.๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐“๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ๐๐จ๐จ๐ค๐ฌ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ฑ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ๐Ÿ– ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐งThe printed book market category generated more than $82,828 million in revenue in 2022. The fact that printed books provide students and teachers with a real and comfortable learning experience is the reason for their continued popularity. As they don't require electronic gadgets or internet connectivity, they can be accessed in places with a lack of technology infrastructure. Additionally, printed books are simple to browse, highlight, and annotate, enabling students to actively connect with the information. For instance, with 788.7 million units sold in 2022, the U.S. market reveals a persistent preference for print books.Traditional print remains the most preferred reading format for both adults and children, according to the most recent study on book consumption and book formats from the Pew Research Center. Over the past year, 75% of adults in the United States have read a book of some kind.๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ•% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐žEurope is the largest market globally, with more than 47% of the global Kโ€“12 textbook market's total revenue. The region places a high priority on education, has a variety of educational systems, and has made significant technological developments, contributing to its market domination.Education is given top priority in European nations, which make enormous investments in the advancement of their educational systems. Governments spend a lot of money making sure that students have access to excellent educational materials, including textbooks. This dedication fosters development and sustainability in the European market. The EU is investing over EUR70 billion (US$ 77 billion) in the field, and Member States are increasing the amount of money they allocate to education as a percentage of their GDP.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/k-12-textbook-market The growth of the global market is also due to the fact that different nations in Europe have different educational curricula and requirements, which has led to a desire for a wide variety of textbooks catering to specialized needs. Publishers in Europe are skilled in producing specialized products that adhere to the specific needs of many national and regional educational systems. This agility and flexibility provide European publishers a competitive edge and draw clients from both domestically and beyond.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žKey market participants are giving the creation of creative and interactive textbook solutions priority in order to maintain a competitive edge in this dynamic environment. Personalized and immersive educational experiences can be provided by utilizing cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and adaptive learning systems.

List of Prominent Players
โ€ข McGraw-Hill Education
โ€ข Pearson Education Inc.
โ€ข K12 Inc.
โ€ข Cengage Learning
โ€ข Blackboard Education
โ€ข John Wiley & Sons Inc.
โ€ข Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Outline

The global K-12 textbook market segmentation focuses on Form, School Level, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Form
โ€ข Printed Textbooks
โ€ข Online/Digital Textbooks

By School Level
โ€ข Primary
โ€ข Secondary
โ€ข Upper Secondary

By Distribution Channel
โ€ข Educational Institutes
โ€ข Brick-and-Mortar Store
โ€ข Online Retail

By Region
โ€ข North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
โ€ข Europe
โ€ข Western Europe
ยง The UK
ยง Germany
ยง France
ยง Italy
ยง Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
โ€ข Eastern Europe
ยง Poland
ยง Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
โ€ข Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
โ€ข South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America 