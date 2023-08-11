Hyaluronidase Market is Set to Generate Sales of US$ 1,894.03 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐡𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 exhibited a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟕𝟖.𝟑𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, and it is projected to reach a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟖𝟗𝟒.𝟎𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The global hyaluronidase market, an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid, is experiencing consistent expansion in demand, supply, and consumption. The expanding prevalence of skin-related illnesses and the growing demand for dermatological treatments drive the demand for the global market. Furthermore, hyaluronidase is employed in several medical applications, which contributes to global market growth. The supply is also expanding, as companies invest in research & development to bring new and creative products to market.
The market under consideration is expanding as more corrective procedures include hyaluronidase and more people seek minimally invasive cosmetic treatments. For example, in December 2022, according to an article in the journal Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, hyaluronidase therapy can repair fillers that were given too much and can assist dissolve subcutaneous nodules. Dermatologists can use hyaluronidase to repair and reverse the results of unsuccessful hyaluronic acid-based filler treatments. As a result of these advantages, the demand for hyaluronidase is always increasing, fueling the expansion of the market.
A rise in public awareness of cosmetic operations is raising demand for hyaluronidase and driving the expansion of the global market. Cosmetic operations are in high demand all over the world. For example, according to a survey performed in 2021 by the Menarini Group, an Italian pharmaceutical company, 37% of respondents had noticed a rise in demand for aesthetic procedures since the commencement of the global COVID-19 epidemic, owing to the desire to look good on social media.
𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥-𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟗𝟓.𝟑𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞
The animal-derived hyaluronidase sector has contributed significantly to the global market, accounting for more than $495.34 million in 2022. This segment is expected to continue dominating in the coming years.
The majority of hyaluronidase approved and sold comes from animal sources. As a result, animal-based hyaluronidase has a large market share. Bovine and porcine are two of the most common animal sources. Manufacturers' brands include Hydase (PrimaPharma), Vitrase (Bausch & Lomb Incorporated), and Amphadase (Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).
Furthermore, the fact that animal-based hyaluronidase is superior to synthetic varieties is likely to aid the growth of the examined section. According to an article released by the NCBI in April 2021, more than 107,000 dermal filler procedures are performed in the United States each year. As a result, a significant number of dermal filler procedures are projected to raise the need for hyaluronidase from animals, which will aid in the growth of this segment.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟎𝟔.𝟏𝟑 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
North America is the largest hyaluronidase market, accounting for more than US$ 306.13 million of the global market in 2022. The United States and Canada are key revenue generators in the region. In 2022, the United States contributed about US$ 277 million, accounting for approximately 90% of the regional market share. Canada also contributes significantly to the North American hyaluronidase market, with approximately $28.30 million in 2022.
North America is likely to have a large part of the global market due to the large number of large companies that manufacture these goods, the large number of people who utilize advanced therapies, and the numerous dermatology clinics that prescribe these treatments. The fact that healthcare expenses are rising and that there is a well-established healthcare infrastructure is also very favorable to the regional market's overall progress.
The market is expanding as more people get cosmetic surgery. For instance, the Aesthetic Society reported in January 2022 that surgical operations increased by 54% in the United States in 2021, while non-surgical procedures increased by 44%. As a result, the high number of non-surgical treatments performed in the United States is growing demand for hyaluronidase and driving the expansion of the regional market.
Significant competitors in the sector include Halozyme Therapeutics, Baxter International, and Pfizer Inc., which is expected to drive market growth. Demand for hyaluronidase is expected to rise as the region's trend toward minimally invasive surgery continues.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The market for hyaluronidase is moderately competitive, with a few large players. Several key industry players and research institutions are actively participating in the advancement of the hyaluronidase field. PrimaPharma, Inc, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Halozyme, Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd are the leading players in the global market. These organizations invest heavily in research and development to introduce innovative products and enhance treatment protocols.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
• McKesson
• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Halozyme Inc.
• the Cooper Companies Inc.
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
• Shreya Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
• Calzyme
• Dermax Medical Technology (Hebei) Co., Ltd.
• Shijiazhuang Yiang Technology Co., Ltd.
• Xiamen Vecon Int
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Animal Derived
• Synthetic
By Application
• Dermatology
• Chemotherapy
• Ophthalmology
• Plastic Surgery
• Others
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
