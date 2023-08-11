Global Aluminum-Extruded Products Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Aluminum-Extruded Products Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aluminum-Extruded Products Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the aluminum-extruded products market. As per TBRC’s aluminum-extruded products market forecast, the aluminum-extruded products market size is predicted to reach a value of $54.98 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.2% through the forecast period.

Growth and expansion of the automobile industry are expected to propel the growth of the aluminum-extruded products market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest aluminum-extruded products market share. Major players in the aluminum-extruded products market include RUSAL, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Norsk Hydro ASA, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Sapa Inc., China Zhongwang Holdings Limited, Hindalco Industries Limited, Constellium SE, Talco Aluminium Company, Gulf Extrusions, China Hongqiao Group Limited.

Aluminum-Extruded Products Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Mill Finished, Powder Coated, Anodized

2) By Alloy Type: 1000 Series Aluminum, 2000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 3000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 5000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 6000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 7000 Series Aluminum Alloy

3) By End Use Industry: Construction, Automotive, Electric and Electronics, Machinery and Equipment, Mass Transport, Other End Use Industry (energy, telecom, and consumer durables).

The aluminum-extruded products refer to products made of aluminum that has been extruded; they are lightweight but operate well in harsh environments. Extruded aluminum is created by heating aluminum and putting it through a die, which forms aluminum extruded products. For instance, tubes, doors, window frames, brackets, and railings can all be made from extruded aluminum products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

