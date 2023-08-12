Moringa Seeds Biomass Market is Estimated to Attain Sales of US$ 5,516.5 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 & 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated sales of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟕𝟒𝟒.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to attain a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟓𝟏𝟔.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Global Moringa Seeds & Biomass Market is witnessing promising growth opportunities due to the increasing use of moringa seeds and biomass as a renewable energy source, rising consumer demand for natural and organic products, and ongoing research and development efforts within the moringa industry.
Moringa trees, commonly referred to as the "miracle tree" or the "tree of life," are gaining popularity due to their potential to lower carbon emissions and benefit communities all over the world economically, which is propelling the expansion of the global market. These quickly expanding trees are indigenous to areas of Africa and Asia, and they have long been valued for their therapeutic and dietary benefits. Research has demonstrated that biodiesel made from Moringa seeds satisfies the requirements set forth by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), highlighting its potential as an effective replacement for fossil fuels.
Moringa seeds have the potential to have a significant positive impact on communities' economies in addition to lowering carbon emissions. Since the tree is endemic to underdeveloped nations, this can be very advantageous for those communities as it generates income and boosts the local economy. For instance, the first complete moringa powder mill in Cuba was established in 2023 and opened in La Sierpe, Sancti Spritus, with a production capacity of 20 tons. The powder will have three destinations of crucial importance for the development of the country: the pharmaceutical industry, export, and as a nutritional supplement in the production of cookies.
𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
In 2022, the seeds segment accounted for the highest revenue of 98.9% in the market. The segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the course of the forecast period and will maintain its dominance from 2023 to 2031. This is due to the rising consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits of moringa seeds and their many applications grows.
Due to their numerous uses in a variety of industries, such as medicines, nutraceuticals, food & beverage, and cosmetics, moringa seeds are highly prized. The antiherpes-simplex virus found in moringa seeds helps treat conditions such as hyperthyroidism, Crohn's disease, gout, cramps, epilepsy, and sexually transmitted illnesses. It additionally has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. The market is also growing owing to the growing use of moringa components by pharmaceutical companies to create treatments with their nutritional characteristics.
𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬
In 2022, dietary supplements dominated the global, with a revenue share of 34.3% in the global market. The growing consumers' preference for natural and organic health products is fueling the popularity of nutritional supplements made from moringa.
Rising consumer awareness of the value of dietary supplements in preserving overall wellness also contributes to the segment's growth. The dietary supplements industry is likely to continue to be a key source of income within the global moringa seeds & biomass market as the demand for natural and plant-based supplements rises. Food supplements composed of Moringa oleifera are produced by numerous supplement firms worldwide.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝟐𝟖% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Asia Pacific is likely to surpass Europe as the region with the highest share in the moringa seeds and biomass market. The region held a substantial market share of about 28% in 2022. The presence of important moringa-producing nations like India and the rising demand for natural and organic products in populous nations like China and Japan are both responsible for the Asia Pacific's quick growth the market.
Due to its suitable climate for growing moringa, India is the main nation cultivating and supplying the plant on the international market. The regional market value is being supported by farmers' increasing learning habits and technological advancements in agricultural methods.
Due to their enormous export potential, the key moringa-growing regions of Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Ariyalur, and Tiruppur are likely to be designated as "Moringa Export Zones." The minister claims that Tamil Nadu produces 24% of the world's moringa and that six of the 13 widely used moringa kinds are grown there.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟒 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟐𝟑% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Due to the global market's fragmentation, there is more competition among companies. In order to meet the market's growing knowledge of and demand for moringa components, the players are extending their reach. Kuli Kuli Foods, Philippine Moringa and More Corporation, Marudhar Impex, and Genius Nature Herbs Private Limited are the top 4 companies capturing about 23% of the market revenue share.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Ancient Greenfields
• Dominate Industries
• Earth Expo Company
• Genius Nature Herbs Private Limited
• Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd
• Grenera Nutrients Private Limited
• Kuli Kuli Foods
• Marudhar Impex
• Medikonda Nutrients
• Paritosh Herbals
• Philippine Moringa and More Corporation
• Tropical Palm Herb Manufacturing
• Vyora Herbals Private Limited
• Other Prominent Players
