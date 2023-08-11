25 Credit Unions and Community Banks Now Live with Eltropy’s AI Technology
Eltropy AI Chat is giving members and customers a choice and freeing up phone staff for more complex and personalized interactions
With the variety of technology options from Eltropy, our members have enjoyed the ease of connecting with us via Secure Chat for service-related items.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the rapid change brought about by digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial services landscape, Eltropy’s CFI customers are adding AI Chat to their member/customer service offering, providing them with round-the-clock service, optimizing agent efficiency to focus on more complex issues, and fostering stronger member relationships.
— Brad Kindsfather, Remote Services Manager, First Choice Credit Union
More than 25 credit union and community bank customers—including ACFCU, Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Eglin FCU, Financial Edge, First Credit Union, Highmark Federal Credit Union, PeopleFirst FCU, and TruStone Financial CU—are now live on AI Chat and experiencing widespread success after implementation.
AI a Game-Changer for Member Service
Eltropy's AI Chat alleviates the challenges of voice-only call centers. Conventional approaches such as FAQs and website knowledge bases on the website can often frustrate members/customers, resulting in avoidable and costly phone calls to the CFI.
Eltropy’s AI Chat, with seamless escalation to Eltropy Secure Chat, is changing the game for credit unions and community banks. Designed specifically for CFIs, Eltropy’s managed service approach, along with a comprehensive library of over 400 intents, empowers CFIs to easily manage routine queries and transactions independently around the clock. Seamless escalation to human agents is available whenever necessary or preferred. This blend of AI and human digital service resonates exceptionally well with members, increasingly becoming the preferred channel for various service journeys, surpassing traditional phone calls.
Credit unions and community banks are also leveraging the power of AI to transform traditional phone channels. Replacing the conventional interactive voice response (IVR), they are adopting conversational AI Voice, effectively automating around 1 out of 3 to 4 phone calls.
Eltropy collaborates closely with these credit unions to advance AI Voice capabilities and implement phase 2 of AI integration into member services. Eltropy AI Voice integrates with the core banking systems and works with a wide array of existing phone systems, including Genesys, Cisco, Five9, Mitel, and many others.
Member Success with Eltropy's AI Chat
"Over the last couple of years, we’ve noticed a significant shift in the way our members want to communicate with us,” said Brad Kindsfather, Remote Services Manager at First Choice Credit Union, based in West Palm Beach, Fla. “With the variety of technology options from Eltropy, our members have enjoyed the ease of connecting with us via Secure Chat for service-related items and expanding their relationships with the credit union."
Credit unions leveraging Eltropy's AI Chat have witnessed significant improvements across various performance metrics, including improvements to their voice and chat wait times; call center agent metrics like AHT and FCR; and NPS and ASAT scores.
"Our vision for a digital conversations platform that provides unified solutions for communication, automation, and intelligence for credit unions and community banks is getting wide adoption with our existing and new customers,” said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. “We take great pride in helping CFIs fulfill their mission of community banking, now seamlessly extended through digital avenues, just as they have traditionally done through physical branches.”
World-class Customer Support
Eltropy’s Customer Success team ensures successful rollouts and seamless experiences for CFIs utilizing the entire Digital Conversations Platform from Eltropy, including AI Chat and AI Voice. From resolving technical issues to optimizing platform usage, Eltropy provides world-class support and guidance to empower CFIs to leverage the full potential of these transformative communications tools.
“The Eltropy support team has been invaluable—guiding us to a successful live date,” said Ruth Fennell, Call Center Operations Manager, Eglin Federal Credit Union. “Overall, their partnership has been integral to our seamless implementation, launch, and ongoing success with the product. We’re very happy with Eltropy.”
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading enterprise-wide digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, chatbot technology, and integration solutions — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
