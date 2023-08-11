Manchin Announces $4 Million to Support Law Enforcement in West Virginia

August 10, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4,043,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for eight projects to promote public safety and support law enforcement across West Virginia. These federal awards are eight of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“West Virginia neighborhoods are safer when our brave law enforcement personnel have the resources and tools they need to effectively do their jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “These investments will provide essential equipment, training and technology upgrades to law enforcement departments throughout West Virginia, as well as establish an innovative new forensic DNA center at Marshall University. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding through Congressionally Directed Spending and other programs to ensure the safety and security of our communities across the Mountain State.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provide an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.

Individual CDS awards listed below: