New Research Discovers that Hemp CBDA Benefits from Enhanced Absorption

Natural Dos Founders

Natural Dos revealed its new formulation with original acidic cannabinoids overcomes the critical absorption limitations of conventional cannabinoids like CBD.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Dos is proud to bring to market the first of its kind, a Natural Spectrum CBDA oil product line that confers CBDA benefits to its customers. After years of research and testing, we have developed a novel purification method that can isolate out the natural cannabinoids found in the hemp plant.

With the recent passage of the Federal Farm bill in 2018, many companies were founded to investigate the benefits of hemp oil, but conventional technology created certain limitations on what could be purified from the extract. While many people are aware of CBD, what they may not know is the hemp plant does not make CBD itself, but instead make CBDA (cannabidiolic acid). CBDA is the most abundant cannabinoid in the flower, but is only one of many different acidic cannabinoids. With over 100 different cannabinoids identified, such as CBGA, THCA, THCVA, CBDVA and many others, a natural hemp oil will include all these different compounds.

Prior to the recent breakthroughs in cannabis research, the conventional use of heat in distillation purification converted all acidic cannabinoids to their neutral forms. These include the well known CBD (cannabidiol), but also others like CBG, CBC, and THCV. Unfortunately, this change in molecular structure vastly reduced their absorption properties and limited their efficacy.

Now that the cannabis research community has recognized the benefits of CBDA and other acidic cannabinoid, many new pre clinical trials are finding substantial benefits from CBDA. One of the exciting properties of CBDA oil and other acidic cannabinoids is their superior bioavailability (how well a compound is absorbed into the bloodstream). New data from the University of Sydney found that CBDA can be up to 1000% better absorbed than CBD when formulated with other acidic cannabinoids.

Multiple pre clinical studies are finding uses for CBDA oil in nausea, pain, anxiety, and the most recent Sars-cov-2 viral binding. With the right formulation, CBDA benefits from being combined with other natural acidic cannabinoids purified from the hemp plant. Natural Dos has employed its research into generating a line of Natural Spectrum CBDA products that include CBDA gummies and CBDA tinctures, and will soon launch CBDA soft gels to the market.

Natural Relief with CBDA