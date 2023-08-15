Handsome Bogey Unveils New Logo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Handsome Bogey, an ecommerce golf apparel company, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated launch of its new logo. Having enjoyed nearly three years of success in the golf industry, the Tampa based business is adding a fresh new identity for its growing customer base. Since its inception in November 2020, Handsome Bogey has been making waves in the golf apparel market, impressing golf enthusiasts with its comfortable and stylish polo designs. Their polos have not only found popularity among online shoppers but have also secured a place in numerous pro shops at prestigious Florida golf courses. Additionally, their presence in the Unity shop at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa has further solidified their brand's recognition. They continue to expand their reach with wholesale offerings to several Tampa businesses as well.
The centerpiece of this initiative is Handsome Bogey's new logo – a stylish portrayal of a donkey wearing sunglasses and carrying a golf bag. At first glance, the logo exudes lightheartedness, which perfectly embodies the vibe of the Handsome Bogey brand. However, the logo carries deeper symbolism that resonates with golfers familiar with the term "bogey".
In the golf industry, "bogey" refers to a score of one over par on a hole. This term often carries a negative connotation within the golf industry. Handsome Bogey’s mission is to change this stigma. Our new logo embodies the spirit of perseverance and growth in the face of challenges. Just as the donkey carries its load with determination, our brand empowers golfers to embrace their golf journey. Handsome Bogey believes that it is the bogey golfers that are “carrying” the golf industry; their commitment to the game is far-reaching with investments in lessons, equipment, and gadgets in an attempt to improve their game.
Mike O’Brien, President of Handsome Bogey, shared his thoughts on the new logo, stating, "Does bogey golf mean that you don’t respect the game or take it seriously? It certainly does not. What we love about our brand is that it encompasses passion for the game and respect for its history, along with the ability to have a lighthearted and fun day on the course regardless of how ugly your scorecard might be. Our tagline, ‘We Make Bogey Look Good’, never fails to bring smiles when shared with others."
About Handsome Bogey:
Handsome Bogey was founded by Mike O’Brien, his son Michael, and son-in-law Cameron Oxiner in November 2020. Bored with the ordinary monotone polos commonly found in retail stores, Handsome Bogey set out to create a brand with color and charisma. Since their launch, they have become a go-to brand for golfers who want to look good, even when their game is not up to par. Their product line continues to evolve, with new polos introduced each quarter, and they are currently working on the much-anticipated release of a women's line. As Handsome Bogey embraces this exciting new chapter with the launch of the new logo, the company remains committed to their mission: Changing the way the world looks at Bogey Golfers, one polo at a time.
