Cherry’s Industrial Equipment CEO John Costello to serve as panelist at the Great Game of Business Conference

John Costello, CEO, Cherry's Industrial Equipment

Roselle, IL manufacturing/engineering facility CEO to participate at Kansas City conference attended by business thought leaders from all around the world

I am delighted to be a panelist at this conference. The Great Game of Business has been of tremendous value to our business and I am happy to share my thoughts on how it can help other companies.” — John Costello, CEO, Cherry's Industrial Equipment

ROSELLE, IL, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherry's Industrial Equipment, an engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to solving workflow and safety issues in the workplace, announced today that Chief Executive Officer John Costello will be a panelist at the Great Game of Business Conference™ to be held September 7 and 8th in Kansas City, MO.

For 31 years, The Great Game of Business Conference™ has brought together industry thought-leaders from around the world to learn, be inspired, and make connections that empower companies to do business differently by educating, empowering, and engaging everyone on what it takes to win at business. This year’s conference will emphasize education, with the theme "Business As The New Educators."

The conference brings together a community of “game changers” who share and celebrate the principles and practices of The Great Game of Business management operating system, which include:

• Leadership is not reserved for top management

• Everyone benefits when employees can track the financial impact their efforts have on the business' bottom line

• Opportunities for lasting change can come through education, involvement, and a stake in the outcome for all employees

• You don’t have to choose between being successful and treating people well

Mr. Costello will be a presenter on a panel, on the topic “Numbers are down and so is morale: Now what?” As CEO of Cherry’s Industrial Equipment, he led his company through the transition to the Open Book Management style. He is a strong proponent of this way of doing business, and recently addressed a local group, the Schaumburg Business Association, on the benefits of Open Book.”

“I am delighted to have been asked to be on a panel at this annual conference,” he said, adding, “It has been of such benefit to our business that I am happy to share my thoughts and views on how it can help other companies.” He added, “I’m very much looking forward to this conference.”

Steve Baker, Vice President of Great Game of Business, said, “We believe businesses hold the power to help close the financial literacy gap, consequently improving both the employees' quality of life and business performance.” He continued, “We’re very pleased that John will be a panelist and share the successes that Cherry’s Industrial Equipment has enjoyed through Open Book Management.”

Mr. Costello further noted, “Many business owners hold to the belief that you shouldn’t share numbers with employees but rather keep that information close to the vest.” He continued, “However, a lack of information on the part of employees can lead people to create their own stories and draw incorrect conclusions.” He said that a key part of Cherry’s success has come from implementing the principles of The Great Game of Business,® which the company adopted in 2018. “It transformed the way we were able to run our company.”

Cherry’s Industrial Equipment was honored in 2022 with the All Star People Choice award by The Great Game of Business® for creating a ‘Business of Businesspeople’ who ‘Think, Act and Feel like Owners’ by teaching everybody how business works, giving them a voice in saying how the company is run and providing them a stake in the financial outcome. Additionally, Cherry’s was named to the 2023 “Best Places to Work in Illinois” by Workforce Inc. and the Daily Herald.

To learn more about the Great Game of Business Conference, please visit https://www.greatgame.com/conference-2023.

About Cherry’s Industrial Equipment

Cherry's Industrial Equipment Corp is an engineering company that solves workflow problems and safety issues, and creates ergonomic solutions across a wide range of industries Founded in 1982, the company initially focused on marketing the pallet inverter, a new piece of material-handling equipment developed to turn entire pallet loads over to safely recover and replace broken bags of fertilizer, sugar, and other dry products. Soon thereafter, this "niche" product became a must-have for all material handlers. As a result, the Cherry's-brand inverters now touch hundreds of products daily, from Campbell's soup to lottery tickets, from ATMs to cosmetics. The company’s product lineup, all #madeinamerica , has expanded to include Pallet inverters, Plastic pallets, 90° tippers, Roller skids, Pallet dispensers, Lifting tables, and Pallet washers. Industries served include automotive, food, agriculture, defense, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, printing, distribution, beverage, and more. Headquartered in Roselle, IL, Cherry’s Industrial Equipment serves the need of businesses throughout the United States and beyond. John Costello serves as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. For additional information about Cherry’s Industrial Equipment, please contact Michelle Clewer, Director of Marketing by email mclewer@cherrysind.com or call 847-354-6140.