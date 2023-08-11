Author Carol Marin Takes Readers to a World of Wonder in “Dorie’s Day at the Beach”
In an exciting beach adventure, best friends embark on a heartwarming journey of discovery.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carol Marin writes “Dorie’s Day at the Beach,” a delightful tale that captures the essence of friendship, adventure, and the joy of discovering new horizons. Readers are introduced to the title character Dorie, a sweet but shy flamingo, and her best friend in the whole wide world, Molly. Together, they embark on a journey of fun and exploration, sharing their love for the beach, picnics, and the thrill of collecting seashells.
Set against the backdrop of the shimmering ocean waves and golden sands, “Dorie’s Day at the Beach” paints a vivid picture of Dorie and Molly’s unbreakable bond. However, the story takes an unexpected turn when they encounter a new and enchanting character during their beach outing. As they befriend this unique individual, readers are transported to a world filled with wonder, diversity, and the beauty of embracing differences.
Author Carol Marin holds a Masters in Speech Pathology and has dedicated her career to working with children with speech and language challenges. With a deep understanding of the importance of books as a primary tool in developing speech and language skills, Marin brings her expertise and passion for nurturing children’s development to a fun way to provide therapy through “Dorie’s Day at the Beach” — creating a bridge between education and entertainment, making learning an enjoyable experience.
Illustrated by Frances Espanol, Marin’s beachside escapade celebrates the magic of friendship and the joy of exploration. Discover the unexpected treasures that await on the shores of imagination in “Dorie’s Day at the Beach,” available on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
www.readingglassbooks.com
