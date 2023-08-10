Defective Catheter Device Lawsuits to Be Centralized

Bard PowerPort products liability litigation

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) created a multidistrict litigation (MDL No. 3081 In Re: Bard Implanted Port Catheter Products Liability Litigation) for Bard PowerPort lawsuits.

Bard PowerPort medical devices allegedly promote possible catheter fractures and bacterial colonization causing thrombosis, stroke, and death.

...we appreciate that those who have suffered injuries from these medical devices will benefit from an efficient and fair judicial process.”
— ALEX TAYLOR, ATTORNEY, LEVIN PAPANTONIO RAFFERTY
PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The nationally recognized mass tort law firm Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR) announces that the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) created a multidistrict litigation (MDL No. 3081 In Re: Bard Implanted Port Catheter Products Liability Litigation) for Bard PowerPort lawsuits. The JPML issued a Transfer Order to centralize lawsuits alleging that the implantable catheter devices are defective, creating possible infections and catheter failures that can lead to thrombosis, stroke, and death.

Plaintiffs in eight pending actions filed a motion to centralize these lawsuits for the purpose of discovery and pretrial hearings. The MDL has been assigned to the Honorable David G. Campbell, who currently presides over MDL 2641 - In re Bard IVC Filters Products Liability Litigation, in the District of Arizona.

Defendants in the newly formed MDL include Becon, Dickinson & Co., C.R. Bard, Inc., and Bard Access Systems.
"We are confident in Judge Campbell's ability to streamline pretrial proceedings, and we appreciate that those who have suffered injuries from these medical devices will benefit from an efficient and fair judicial process," said LPR Attorney Alex Taylor, who is investigating PowerPort cases on behalf of potential clients.

Bard PowerPort product liability complaints allege that the defendants make the port's catheter components with an excessive concentration of barium sulfate, which can compromise the catheter's structure. Possible injuries from the damaged catheter include: infection, catheter fracture, catheter migration, and thrombosis.

Sara Stephens
Levin Papantonio Rafferty
+1 281-744-6560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Defective Catheter Device Lawsuits to Be Centralized

Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sara Stephens
Levin Papantonio Rafferty
+1 281-744-6560
Company/Organization
Levin Papantonio Rafferty
316 South Baylen Street
Pensacola, Florida, 32502
United States
+1 281-744-6560
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Levin, Papantonio, Rafferty law firm has been representing the injured people of Pensacola since 1955. The firm has gained national recognition as one of the most successful personal injury firms in the country and has been featured on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time Magazine, Forbes, and National Law Journal. The law firm’s attorneys handle lawsuits throughout the country involving prescription drugs, medical devices, medical malpractice, car accidents, and business litigation. Levin Papantonio Rafferty has earned more than $30 billion in jury verdicts and settlements, litigating against some of the largest corporations in the world. For questions about the firm’s legal practice, call 1 (800) 277-1193.

Visit the Levin Papantonio Rafferty website

More From This Author
Defective Catheter Device Lawsuits to Be Centralized
JPML Centralizes Lawsuits Over Insulin Pricing Scheme
Skanska Can't Use Limitation Act to Limit Its Liability in Pensacola Bay Bridge Disaster
View All Stories From This Author