ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Coach and Entrepreneur, Bobby Davidowitz, Hit Amazon Best-Seller List with Six-Figure Agent. Bobby Davidowitz, along with a select group of other Leading Real Estate Professionals from around the world. The book was published by CelebrityPress® LLC and was released on July 20, 2023.

On the day of release, Six-Figure Agent climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, securing an impressive #7 in the competitive Buying and Selling Homes category. Not stopping there, it also triumphed in two additional esteemed categories: Marketing and Entrepreneurship, solidifying its place as a multi-faceted best-seller.

Bobby Davidowitz’s chapter, “The ChampionSHIFT,” has helped the book reach optimal best-seller placement and will help readers gain similar success in their endeavors.

About Bobby

Bobby Davidowitz (aka Coach Bobby Franchise) is a real estate entrepreneur who specializes in leveraging the real estate industry as a wealth creation tool. In his 21 year career, Bobby has been involved in lending, investing, and residential and commercial sales.

Four years ago, he took his experience in building real estate cultures and combined it with the scalable EXP Realty model. With a foundation of coaching and personal development, he has grown his organization to 1,300 agents in 18 states, as well as internationally.

Bobby believes that financial freedom is the only way to live life on your own terms, so his focus is growing residual income streams through real estate, mortgage, and investments.

Coach Bobby Franchise recently won the Orlando’s Real Producer's Magazine, "Ultimate Connector" award for his passion for building relationships with great people in the industry and providing value.

Bobby is a national speaker and loves to deliver energetic speeches on real estate, mindset, and financial freedom.

