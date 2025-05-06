CHRIS VOSS TAKES CENTER STAGE FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY BROADWAY EXPERIENCE: NEGOTIATING LIFE

Negotiating Life with Chris Voss—Live On Broadway is happening June 2, 2025

Directed by Emmy® Award Winner Nick Nanton and Emmy® Nominee Riaz Patel

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 2, 2025, former FBI hostage negotiator turned bestselling author and business strategist Chris Voss brings his powerful message and commanding presence to Broadway with Negotiating Life — a one-night-only theatrical experience at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Blending real-life stories, negotiation strategies, and moments of unexpected humor, Negotiating Life takes audiences inside the high-stakes world of negotiation—from international hostage crises to boardroom power plays—revealing how the skills that saved lives can change yours.

The show is helmed by Emmy® Award–winning director Nick Nanton and Emmy®-nominated director Riaz Patel, both known for bringing transformative personal stories to the screen and stage. Together, they will guide Voss’s first-ever Broadway appearance, creating an unforgettable evening of insight, connection, and storytelling.

“This isn’t a talk,” says Voss. “It’s a shared experience. One that invites you to rethink what it means to listen, lead, and live.”

The show is made possible thanks to Executive Producers Ryan Chute, Camilo R. Gomez, May Busch, and Charlie Epstein in addition to Producers Shaun Capps, Terri Gray, Mikel Dusi, Steve Hasenmueller, Michael Pariente, Saleem Cheeks, Jeffrey Luhrsen, James Evans, Callie B. Elwayns, and Peter D'Arruda.

For more information and tickets, visit www.VossOnBroadway.com.

Event Details:

Negotiating Life

Date: June 2, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W 47th St, New York, NY

