Internationally Acclaimed Therapist Marisa Peer's Waterfront Haven Hits the Market
Internationally Acclaimed Therapist Marisa Peer Lists Serene Venice Canals Waterfront Haven for $4,999,000VENICE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Historic Venice Canals — A remarkable waterfront oasis that perfectly encapsulates tranquility and functionality has just been listed on the market. Nestled on the iconic Historic Venice Canals, 453 Sherman canal presents a unique blend of contemporary design and timeless charm. The house, owned by globally renowned therapist Marisa Peer, offers a glimpse into her personal haven and lifestyle.
When asked about her affinity for the house, Marisa Peer shared, "I love that I can relax by the water and still have the space to work when I want to. This house makes me smile whenever I walk into it. It's a place where inspiration flows as freely as the water outside."
453 Sherman Canal - A Waterfront Gem
This south-facing masterpiece is a 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom haven that provides breathtaking views of the picturesque canal. The allure of the property lies in its ability to blend the serenity of waterfront living with the convenience of being just minutes away from the beach. The contemporary design of the house is a harmonious symphony of style and comfort, showcasing the marriage of modern aesthetics and the historic charm of the Venice Canals.
The celebrity-owned property holds an undeniable charm, reflecting Marisa Peer's impeccable taste and appreciation for the finer things in life. As an internationally acclaimed therapist, Rapid Transformational Therapy trainer, and best-selling author, Marisa Peer's influence is evident in every corner of this distinctive abode.
About Marisa Peer
With a career spanning nearly three decades, Marisa Peer has earned a reputation as one of the world's most prominent therapists. Her exceptional expertise has garnered recognition from prestigious publications and institutions. Notably, Men's Health magazine bestowed upon her the title of "Best British Therapist," while Tatler's Guide to Britain's 250 Best Doctors featured her as an eminent figure. Marisa Peer's impactful presence extends beyond her therapy practice, as she has captivated audiences at renowned conferences like The Mastermind Group London, the Women in Business Super Conference, A Fest 2015, and The Royal Society of Medicine.
Property Now Available
453 Sherman Canal, with all its elegance and allure, is now available for a discerning buyer looking to experience the epitome of waterfront living. Priced at $4,999,000, this exquisite property offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of the historic Venice Canals while enjoying the artistic legacy of its celebrity owner.
Peter Bergman
Manor Real Estate
Phone: 310-968-6225
(DRE #01076358)
Danielle Revelins
Compass
Phone: 310-975-4976
(DRE #02031241)
Don't miss the chance to own a slice of paradise that has captivated even the most discerning eye. This is your opportunity to experience life on the enchanting Venice Canals, where history, luxury, and natural beauty converge.
Please note that all information provided in this press release is accurate as of the publication date. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Peter Bergman
Real Estate Manor
+1 310-968-6225
