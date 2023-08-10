DatamanUSA has been awarded with Staff Augmentation contract by Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)

DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive staffing services. Dataman Temps specializes in delivering temporary staffing services.

The contract provides excellent opportunities for temporary workers to work as contract or contract to hire at DART.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Staff Augmentation contract recently awarded to Dataman by Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) makes Dataman eligible to provide temporary employees to various departments within DART. Dataman was awarded the contract whereas twenty companies competed for the solicitation and submitted response. The scope of the contract includes temporary staffing services in the following categories-

• Clerical Office/Administrative Category

• Financial/Accounting/Payroll Category

• Light Industrial Category

• Human Resource Category

“The State of Texas has already been a priority region for Dataman. Dataman already has a lot of consultants working with the State of Texas. We are glad that with the additional Staff Augmentation contract by DART, more local resources and temporary workers can work at various departments at DART. With 3 local offices in Texas including one in Dallas, we will be easily accessible to our resources as well as the client.”, said Nidhi Saxena, CEO, DatamanUSA.

About Dataman & Dataman Temps:

DatamanUSA, founded in 2000, is a leader in providing comprehensive IT Solution and Temporary Staffing Services including all categories related to Clerical/administrative staff, Financial/Accounting, Maintenance/General Labor, Skilled labor, Professional staff, Light labor, Heavy labor, Information Technology support, Healthcare Support, Special services, for both the public and private sector. Our Transit Industry Center of Excellence is specially formulated to cater to Dataman’s transit industry clients all across the USA.

Visit DatamanUSA for more information.

Dataman Temps focuses and delivers temporary staffing. Dataman Temps have experienced recruiters to cater to its client’s temporary staffing needs. Visit DatamanTemps.com for more information.

To apply for temporary job, please visit DatamanTemps Jobs or contact us at: contact@DatamanTemps.com.