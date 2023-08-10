Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,406 in the last 365 days.

Hunter safety courses offered in 6 counties in September

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in six counties (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a copy (print or electronic) of their online completion certificate, and a pen or pencil. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The location and times are:

Online-completion course

Baker
Sept. 9 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT)
Emmanuel Baptist Church
12286 N. County Road 23A

Citrus
Sept. 16 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT)
Citrus County Canning Center
3405 W. Southern St.

Columbia
Sept. 16 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT)
Osceola Gun Range
197 NE NFR 278

Duval
Sept. 21 (6 to 9 p.m. EDT) and

Sept. 23 (8:30 a.m. to noon)
Jacksonville Clay and Target Sports
12125 New Berlin Road

Madison
Sept. 16 (1 to 7 p.m. EDT)
Wally’s Range
5757 NE Rocky Ford Road

Nassau
Sept. 2 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT)
Yulee Community Center
86028 Pages Dairy Road

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety.

Youth between 12 and 17 years old who successfully complete a hunter safety course can learn more about conservation and experience hunting through the FWC’s Youth Hunting Program. Check out the calendar for safe, educational, mentored youth hunts. 

You just read:

Hunter safety courses offered in 6 counties in September

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more