Hunter safety courses offered in 6 counties in September

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in six counties (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a copy (print or electronic) of their online completion certificate, and a pen or pencil. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The location and times are:

Online-completion course

Baker

Sept. 9 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT)

Emmanuel Baptist Church

12286 N. County Road 23A

Citrus

Sept. 16 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT)

Citrus County Canning Center

3405 W. Southern St.

Columbia

Sept. 16 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT)

Osceola Gun Range

197 NE NFR 278

Duval

Sept. 21 (6 to 9 p.m. EDT) and

Sept. 23 (8:30 a.m. to noon)

Jacksonville Clay and Target Sports

12125 New Berlin Road

Madison

Sept. 16 (1 to 7 p.m. EDT)

Wally’s Range

5757 NE Rocky Ford Road

Nassau

Sept. 2 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT)

Yulee Community Center

86028 Pages Dairy Road

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety.

Youth between 12 and 17 years old who successfully complete a hunter safety course can learn more about conservation and experience hunting through the FWC’s Youth Hunting Program. Check out the calendar for safe, educational, mentored youth hunts.