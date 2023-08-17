The Odierno Law Firm Awards $15,000 Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship (Melville, NY)
Odierno Law Firm awards $15k Brianna Lieneck Scholarship to inspiring cancer survivor & scholar, Sydney Anastasia. Apply by June 15, 2024MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Odierno Law Firm, a Long Island-based personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce that it has selected a winner for the 2023 Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship: Sydney Anastasia. The scholarship is offered in memory of Brianna Lieneck, who tragically lost her life in a 2005 boating accident. The $15,000 scholarship honors her life by ensuring that recipients have the money that they need to pursue a college education after high school.
A graduate of Westhampton Beach High, Sydney is not only an outstanding student and athlete but also a pediatric cancer survivor. At just 9 years of age, Sydney was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. After enduring the necessary treatment, Sydney was proud to beat cancer. She dedicated herself to school and sports, playing soccer, basketball, volleyball, and softball before dedicating herself to volleyball in high school.
In addition to her academic and athletic achievements, Sydney is a philanthropist. In high school, she started a childhood cancer awareness club that was eventually recognized by the Board of Education as an official school club: the WHB Golden Canes. Together with her friends, Sydney organized and hosted events to raise over $13,000 for pediatric cancer patients in our community. She hopes that the Golden Canes will continue to do work after her graduation.
The Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to a female student-athlete in Suffolk or Nassau County who is planning to attend college. The scholarship consists of a one-time tuition award of $15,000, payable directly to the institution where the student will be enrolled. Applications will be accepted from January 15, 2024, through June 15, 2024. The recipient will be selected by the Lieneck family, with an announcement of the winner to be made in the last week of June 2024.
To learn more about the scholarship and its requirements, please visit The Odierno Law Firm website. Questions about the scholarship may be directed to Scott Odierno at Scott@o2law.com.
Scott Odierno
The Odierno Law Firm, P.C.
+1 631-801-0905
Scott@o2law.com