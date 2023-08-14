Announcing the Release of the Predisys® Analytical Suite™ and SPC for Manufacturing in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Predisys® integrates seamlessly with all Microsoft 365 products See how Predisys® can transform your organization from a conformity mindset to a quality mindset.

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Predisys®, a leading quality data analytics and SPC software company, today announced the availability of its flagship product, Predisys® Analytical Suite™ and SPC for Manufacturing, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Predisys® customers can now benefit from the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform that enables streamlined deployment, security and data management.

"Through our solution, we provide our customers with the power to acquire, aggregate, and analyze their quality data across their supply chain in real-time," said Ari Pihlajavesi, CEO of Predisys®. "The availability of our Predisys® Analytical Suite in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace enables us to offer these key benefits to a wider range of organizations."

Predisys® empowers quality data beyond conformity by enabling companies to access immediate quality SPC feedback for internal uses at their manufacturing facilities and external suppliers' locations throughout their supply chain through fully automated quality data collection from instruments, equipment, and IOT devices. The plug-and-play deployment methodology allows full integration in 30 days with seamless integration into all Microsoft 365 applications and secures data through the client's current Azure tenant.

Predisys’® Analytical Suite™ delivers a unique combination of on-demand Quality Data Analytics and Enterprise-Grade SPC in one solution, helping manufacturing, quality, and product engineering teams proactively identify and prevent quality issues while still securing all their data on Azure. Additionally, businesses can significantly reduce the cost of cloud storage through Predisys® Analytical Suite's optimization of Azure's premium and standard managed disk storage and leveraging its deduplication, compression, and tiering capabilities. Predisys® Analytical Suite optimizes data performance while keeping costs in check for businesses.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Predisys to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions ready to use.

About Predisys

Predisys' unique combination of on-demand quality data analytics and enterprise-grade SPC in one solution is helping manufacturing, quality, and product engineering teams proactively identify and prevent quality issues. The Predisys® solutions represent a revolutionary new generation of cloud-based manufacturing solutions based on the Microsoft Azure platform, which facilitates collaboration, providing advanced analytics, automated quality processes, and access to real-time information essential to product quality and process improvement. Their offer for medical devices, diagnostics, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies supports the technical requirements of FDA Title 21 CFR Part 11. It facilitates a cost-effective, flexible, and surprisingly simple transition from paper-based records to a fully automated system for the electronic management of inspection and quality data records and product and lot traceability.

Predisys was founded in 1996 in Finland, and its solutions have been employed in manufacturing plants across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in the U.S. with an office in Andover, MA, and Finland. For more information, please visit www.predisys.com. ###

