Max Amini to host Beverly Hills red-carpet event and film of veteran Iranian actor's extraordinary exile story
Premiere Screening of "Behrouz: A Legend on Screen" in Beverly Hills set for this August
We are honored to showcase this fascinating documentary that delves into the exceptional life of the exiled Behrouz Vossoughi.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abstraction Media is thrilled to announce Max Amini presenting a one-night-only Hollywood-area screening of the acclaimed documentary film, “Behrouz: A Legend on Screen." The picture offers an intimate and captivating portrait of the legendary foreign film star, Behrouz Vossoughi, showcasing their rise to fame, artistic journey, and enduring impact on cinema.
— Max Amini, CEO of Abstraction Media
The festive screening will occur at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Replete with a red-carpet event, the film event promises to be a glamorous and unforgettable evening celebrating the life and achievements of one of the most beloved icons of international cinema, Iranian actor Vossoughi. Many Persian celebrities are slated to attend the event.
Directed by Sepehr Mikaeilian, "Behrouz: A Legend on Screen" is a Farsi-language tribute to Behrouz's unparalleled talent and significant contributions to the global film industry. Behrouz Vossoughi, the celebrated Iranian actor, left his country just before the revolution in 1978, unable to return to his homeland. The documentary, presented with English subtitles, paints a vivid picture of the star’s journey, struggles, and triumphs of his film career and his life in exile through exclusive interviews, rare behind-the-scenes footage, and clips from their most iconic films.
"We are honored to showcase this fascinating documentary film that delves into the exceptional life of the exiled Behrouz Vossoughi," said Max Amini, CEO of Abstraction Media, the screening’s presenter, "His impact on cinema has been immeasurable, and we are excited to share his story with the Hollywood community." Amini will moderate a post-film Q&A (Question and Answer) session with Behrouz and Mikaeilian.
The special screening, preceded by a red-carpet event, will be attended by esteemed guests, industry professionals, fellow actors, and devoted fans eagerly awaiting this revealing, big-screen glimpse into the life of their favorite film star. Ticket sales for the general public will be available at www.BehrouzTix.com/BH.
Event Details:
"Behrouz: A Legend on Screen"
(Language: Persian, with English subtitles; Running time: 1hr 26min)
Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
Times:
6:00 PM Red Carpet Arrivals
6:30 PM Theater Doors Open
7:30 PM Screening Commences
Post-film Q&A with Behrouz Vossoughi, Sepehr Mikaeilian, moderated by Max Amini
Location: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 8949 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Parking for the Samuel Goldwyn Theater is at 8920 Wilshire Boulevard and 9025 Wilshire Boulevard.
Tickets for the general public may be purchased at www.BehrouzTix.com/BH or www.MaxAmini.com. Press members who wish to cover the event are requested to RSVP to arturo@amediainc.com or mojgan@caprgroup.net by August 25, 2023.
About Abstraction Media and Max Amini:
ABSTRACTION MEDIA is a multi-faceted production house in West Hollywood, California, specializing in creating original and forward-thinking content for film, television, and the web. Since our establishment in 2010, it has worked with numerous networks and international corporations to create projects with a distinctive point of view. Raising cultural topics that address global issues is a key aspect of our work and creative process. From developing initial concepts and through post-production, Abstraction Media has starlit favorite undertakings for a variety of audiences.
Max Amini is the founder and face of Abstraction Media and an Iranian-American artist and touring comedian. Amini has numerous film and television credits as a seasoned director, producer, and performer. Most recently, he directed the film, “James the Second,” a coming-of-age drama. Other recent projects include a Netflix original stand-up special, “Enissa Amani: Erhenwort,” a 12-episode reality car show, and a hit 24-episode talk show for the international network Voice of America.
For media inquiries, interview requests, and further information, please contact:
Arturo Espinoza (English media)
arturo@amediainc.com
Mojgan Gomroki (Farsi media)
mojgan@caprgroup.net
Follow us at www.maxamini.com, @maxcomedian and @abstraction.media
###
Arturo Espinoza
Abstraction Media
info@amediainc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Behrouz Trailer