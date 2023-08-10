Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein: The General Assembly is Failing North Carolinians

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed
919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement as the North Carolina General Assembly continues to delay passing a budget that helps North Carolina families.

“School will start later this month and North Carolina’s teachers still don’t know their salary. After years of negotiating and billions of dollars left on the table, Medicaid is still not expanded. And there’s no indication that we’ll be investing in the law enforcement officers who keep us safe. It’s time for the Republican supermajority to do its job and pass a budget that puts North Carolina first.

Attorney General Stein has been advocating for more local law enforcement resources and public safety protections in the General Assembly’s final budget.

