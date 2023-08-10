Submit Release
Soft Serve Ice Cream and Sorbet Cups Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Real Kosher Ice Cream is recalling soft serve, on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled product is packaged in an 8 fl oz., clear plastic cup. The product looks like a soft serve cup from an ice cream store, with a clear plastic cover with a seal and spoon attached.

These ice cream and sorbet cups were distributed in many states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York. They were available in grocery stores and convenience stores. All products produced up to August 4, 2023 being recalled.

To date, two cases of illness have been reported in this outbreak in two states (New York and Pennsylvania). Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The company has ceased the production and distribution of this product while an investigation is ongoing.

Consumers should discontinue consumption of the product immediately. Please dispose of this product or return to your store of purchase for full credit. Consumers with questions can call 845-668-4346 or write to info@softserveonthego.com.

