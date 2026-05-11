It's National Water Safety Month: Take These Steps to Reduce Drowning Risk

In observance of National Water Safety Month, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) encourages all Rhode Islanders to take steps to keep themselves and the young people in their lives safe in and around water.

"Drowning is the single-leading cause of death among children ages 1-4 years old and a top cause of death among teens," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "Drowning can happen to anyone. It's quick and it's silent. However, you can lower the risk for yourself and your family members when around water this spring and summer by taking a few basic prevention measures."

-- Be aware of all water sources where kids could drown. Drownings don't happen only in pools or bodies of water. Infants and young children can drown in bathtubs, wading pools, hot tubs, buckets, sinks, and toilets. If you have a swimming pool or hot tub on your property, make sure it is surrounded by a fence with a gate that closes and latches on its own. -- Supervise children around water and never let anyone swim alone. Don't let yourself be distracted by your phone, work, chores, or talking with others while supervising children around water. Make sure kids know they must ask a responsible adult for permission before entering the water. -- Obey all rules for safe swimming at public pools and beaches. Pay attention to warnings about areas that aren't safe for swimming. Adults and children should wear a life jacket whenever they swim in open water, use watercraft, or sail in a boat. -- Avoid using substances around water. Never drink alcohol or use drugs when swimming, boating, or supervising children around water. Make sure teens know that swimming or boating while under the influence of drugs or alcohol can increase their risk of drowning. -- Consider learning CPR. Adults and teens can learn CPR. Find a CPR class near you through the American Red Cross. -- Sign up for water safety and swim lessons. Learning to swim is one of the best ways to reduce drowning risk for yourself and the youth in your life.

New resources for swim lessons and water safety

In 2026, RIDOH has partnered with several community organizations to help make swim lessons more accessible for families, including: -- Stages of Freedom: Stages of Freedom offers free swim lessons for young Rhode Islanders of color (ages 5-19) at several YMCAs across the state. Complete this form (https://form.jotform.com/stagesoffreedom/swim-empowerment-funding-applicatio) to learn more. -- PAL Program: The PAL Program, in partnership with RIDOH and the Greater Providence YMCA, will offer PAL Adaptive Swim Scholarships to low-income families of children ages 6 months to 18 years who have physical limitations or diverse learning needs. Interested families can complete this interest form in English (https://www.cognitoforms.com/GPYMCA1/AdaptiveSwimLessonScholarshipForLowIncomeSpecialNeedsFamilies) or in Spanish (https://www.cognitoforms.com/GPYMCA1/BecaPALDeNataci%C3%B3nAdaptadaParaFamiliasDeBajosIngresosConNi%C3%B1osConNecesidadesEspeciales.