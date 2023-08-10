Office of Lt. Governor Luke – Release – Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke Joins Aerial Damage Assessment of West Maui

Submit Release
LAHAINA — On Wednesday afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke joined the United States Coast Guard for an aerial damage assessment of the areas affected by the wildfires. The flight also included the deployment of Coast Guard members to Maui and the delivery of essential supplies for the impacted communities. 

Lt. Gov. Luke stated the following, “Seeing the devastation of Kihei and Lahaina firsthand was incredibly sobering and heartbreaking. My heart hurts for the lives lost and the loved ones they leave behind.” 

“We are working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of every person affected. While our beloved Lahaina is forever changed, the love and aloha of the community is steadfast,” said Luke.  

Photo and Video Credit: Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke 

