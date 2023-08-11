Take the Kids on a Beach Day and Watch Them Grow with 'Adeline by the Sea'
written by Lauren Oakey; illustrated by Britt Van Deusen; on sale August 10, 2023
Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the release of a new children's picture book, 'Adeline by the Sea,' written by Lauren Oakey and illustrated by Britt Van Deusen.
— Meaghan Rady, executive producer of 'Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart'
Every summer, young Henry visits Grandpa’s house with his family, including his older and younger sisters. There, he enjoys walking on the beach; birdwatching; collecting seashells; and looking after his baby sister Adeline. But with each year that passes, Adeline grows up a little more. After caring for her throughout her toddler phase, can Henry find the courage to reconsider his identity as Adeline’s protector and encourage her growing desire to fly free?
A heartwarming story of a young brother’s love and a young sister’s blossoming independence, fully illustrated for children ages 3 to 8 who are just learning how to navigate their own beaches, 'Adeline by the Sea' was released on August 10, 2023.
'It’s summer, and that means a family trip to visit Grandpa on the coast! Henry loves staying in the old house by the water. He loves listening to Grandpa’s stories, watching the purple martins build their nests, and of course, keeping an eye on his baby sister, Adeline. After all, that’s a big brother’s responsibility! But with little Adeline getting bigger, is it time for Henry to learn the difference between protecting someone and loving them enough to let go?'
About the Author
Lauren Tweel Oakey lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where she studied world religions and Italian language. She has lived in Italy and Switzerland, worked mostly in non-profits, and is a lover of language and the rhythm of words. She also enjoys playing piano; practicing yoga; and spending time with her husband, three children, and very beautiful but high-maintenance black Lab.
About the Illustrator
Britt Van Deusen is an artist who lives in Richmond, Virginia, with her husband and three girls (two human and one canine). Britt studied painting at the College of William & Mary and the Marchutz School in France, and she has been a portrait artist for many years. When she is not making art, Britt often reads books that feature both people and animals in starring roles; regularly cooks somewhat fancy meals; occasionally plays silly songs on her guitar; and with stunning frequency, discovers birds’ nests abandoned in nature.
