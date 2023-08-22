Blackbeard Marine Acquires Paradise Cove Marina, Expanding Its Presence to Fort Gibson Lake, Oklahoma
Blackbeard Marine, a premier provider of marine services and products, is thrilled to announce the recent acquisition of Paradise Cove Marina.
We're ecstatic about this acquisition, as Paradise Cove Marina complements our brand's mission and vision.”KINGSTON, OK, US, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackbeard Marine, a premier provider of marine services and products, is thrilled to announce the recent acquisition of Paradise Cove Marina, a well-established marina located on the pristine waters of Fort Gibson Lake, Oklahoma. This strategic purchase reinforces Blackbeard Marine's foothold in Oklahoma's marine industry while promising an upgraded experience for all boating enthusiasts.
— Steve Jennings
"We're ecstatic about this acquisition, as Paradise Cove Marina complements our brand's mission and vision," said Steve Jennings, Owner of Blackbeard Marine. "Paradise Cove has a rich history and a strong community. Together, we are set to enhance the boating experience on Fort Gibson Lake by integrating our quality services and extensive product line."
Enhanced Services and Benefits:
With this new addition to the Blackbeard Marine family, customers can anticipate:
• Expanded Inventory: A broader selection of boats and marine equipment.
• Comprehensive Services: Integration of Blackbeard's premium boat servicing and maintenance offerings.
• Special Membership Benefits: Exclusive packages and promotions for members of both Blackbeard Marine and Paradise Cove Marina.
• Community Events: A commitment to hosting and sponsoring local events, promoting community spirit and boating culture.
"Bringing together the legacy of Paradise Cove with the renowned expertise of Blackbeard Marine promises a bright future for all Fort Gibson Lake boating community. Our combined resources will only elevate the marine experience in Oklahoma," remarked Ann Davis, Former Owner of Paradise Cove, echoing the enthusiasm.
About Blackbeard Marine:
Established in 2011, Blackbeard Marine has steadily grown to be a trusted name in marine services and products in Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service has garnered them accolades and a loyal customer base. With this acquisition, they look forward to expanding their service offerings and continuing to foster a vibrant community of boat enthusiasts.
Steve Laurel
Blackbeard Marine
slaurel@blackbeardmarine.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Paradise Cove Marina