Empowering Deaf Plus Young Adults in LA: Resource Presentations Coming this Fall

Local disability services nonprofit Jay Nolan Community Services announces four resource presentations for young adults who are Deaf and have disabilities.
Being able to connect with deaf individuals and families at a younger age will help make sure that gaps in necessary vocational, educational, and behavioral support services are less likely to happen.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Nolan Community Services announces four upcoming resource presentations specially designed to empower young adults who are Deaf Plus and their families. The presentations will take place in September and October 2023, offering valuable insights and resources to navigate the world of Deaf support services in Los Angeles, California.
Deaf Plus (Deaf+) is a term used to describe individuals who are not only deaf but also have additional disabilities or challenges, such as intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, or other health conditions.
Supervisor Carlos “Jessie” Acosta, who is leading the presentations, asserts that access to resources can break barriers, embrace opportunities, and empower Deaf Plus individuals to reach their full potential. Acosta says that “being able to connect with deaf individuals and families at a much younger age will help make sure that gaps in necessary vocational, educational, and behavioral support services are less likely to happen.”
JNCS invites Deaf Plus young adults transitioning out of high school (ages 14-22) and families seeking support and guidance to attend these informative presentations. Spanish-speaking and Korean-speaking community members are highly encouraged to join. Support will be provided by ASL interpreters and Spanish and Korean language interpreters to accommodate language needs.
Key Presentation Topics Include:
1. Understanding Your Rights and Eligibility: Learn about the rights and services available for Deaf Plus individuals. Get insights into the eligibility criteria for North Los Angeles County Regional Center (NLACRC) and Title 22 services.
2. Accessing Vocational and Educational Support: Discover a variety of vocational training programs, educational opportunities, and resources tailored to your needs as a Deaf Plus individual.
3. Connecting with the Community: Discover community organizations, recreational activities, and social opportunities that embrace and support Deaf Plus individuals.
Presentation Dates and Locations:
September 21, 2023 (6pm-7pm)
Tierra Del Sol Foundation
6851 Lennox Ave
Suite 200
Van Nuys CA, 91405
September 28, 2023 (6pm-7pm)
South Pasadena San Marino YMCA
1605 Garfield Ave
S. Pasadena, CA 91030
October 3, 2023 (6pm-7pm)
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd
Norwalk, CA 90650
October 5, 2023 (6pm-7pm)
Greater Los Angeles Agency on Deafness (GLAD)
2222 Laverna Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90041
Registration: To secure your spot for the Deaf Plus Resource Presentations, please RSVP online at https://jaynolan.org/upcoming-events/ or contact Carlos “Jessie” Acosta at cjacosta@jaynolan.org or (661) 581-0795.
Jay Nolan Community Services is a California-based nonprofit that provides high-quality individualized support services to individuals with autism and other intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, including those who are Deaf Plus, Deaf or Hard of Hearing. For more information, visit us online at: https://jaynolan.org
