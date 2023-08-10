Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,417 in the last 365 days.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Intent for 2023 Medical Marijuana Rules Repeal

NEWS

PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Intent for 2023 Medical Marijuana Rules Repeal

August 10, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Intent for 2023 Medical Marijuana Rules Repeal 

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to repeal rules LAC 7:XLIX. Chapters 1-31. These amendments are being made in accordance with Act 424 of the 2021 Legislative Session, pertaining to recent changes in the Louisiana Medical Marijuana Law.  The proposed rule change provides for the repeal of LAC 7:XLIX.Chapters 1-31, in their entirety. Those rules are being repealed in accordance with Act 491 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, which effectively removed the regulation of medical marijuana from LDAF and reassigned it to the Louisiana Department of Health.  The repeal of these regulations will remove all LDAF’s medical marijuana regulations, which no longer have statutory authority.

The Notice of Intent will be published in the August 2023 State Register. Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Tabitha Irvin, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Suite 2000, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on September 10, 2023.

You just read:

PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Intent for 2023 Medical Marijuana Rules Repeal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more