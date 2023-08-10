NEWS

PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Intent for 2023 Medical Marijuana Rules Repeal

August 10, 2023

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to repeal rules LAC 7:XLIX. Chapters 1-31. These amendments are being made in accordance with Act 424 of the 2021 Legislative Session, pertaining to recent changes in the Louisiana Medical Marijuana Law. The proposed rule change provides for the repeal of LAC 7:XLIX.Chapters 1-31, in their entirety. Those rules are being repealed in accordance with Act 491 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, which effectively removed the regulation of medical marijuana from LDAF and reassigned it to the Louisiana Department of Health. The repeal of these regulations will remove all LDAF’s medical marijuana regulations, which no longer have statutory authority.

The Notice of Intent will be published in the August 2023 State Register. Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Tabitha Irvin, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Suite 2000, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on September 10, 2023.