PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Intent for Certified Grain Graders

August 10, 2023

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department through the Office of Agro-Consumer Services, and the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission, intents to amend LAC 7:XXVII.135, relative to certified grain sampling and grading and to provide for state certification of grain samplers and graders by the Department and Commission. The proposed rule changes are being made pursuant to the amendments to La. R.S. 3:3414 in Act 202, of the 2023 Regular Legislative Session. The amendments to LAC 7:XXVII.135 clarifies the standards adopted by the Commission for sampling and grading grain are consistent with the standards adopted by the United States Department of Agriculture, Federal Grain Inspection Service, requiring grain to be graded by a state or federally certified grader, and further authorizes the Commission to certify grain samplers and graders. Further, the Commission will be authorized to suspend or revoke a state certification for failure to comply with the provisions of the laws, rules and regulations of the Department and State of Louisiana. The amendments further require the Department to inspect, classify, and grade grain in accordance with the standards adopted by the United States Department of Agriculture, Federal Grain Inspection Service, for sampling and grading grain.

The Notice of Intent will be published in the August 2023 State Register. Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Bobbly Fletcher, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Suite 5000, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on September 10, 2023.