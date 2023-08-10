17.5± Acre Estate in the Vermont Mountains to be Sold at Online Auction September 5th
Located in the Vermont Green Mountains, this recreational lifestyle retreat in Danville, VT will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $750K.DANVILLE, VT, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming September 5th online auction for the Granite Pond Estate in Danville, VT. The property was previously listed for $2,500,000 and is now going to auction with a starting bid of $750,000 on Tuesday, September 5th at 9:00 am EDT.
Built in 2004, the 6,734± sq. ft. home boasts six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half bath. The interior’s open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen, billiards room with a 2-tap kegerator, and temperature-controlled wine room. Beyond the interior of the home, paramount recreational activities await. A hot tub, 18x36± heated pool with a diving board and water slide, and an outdoor kitchen. Venture down to the 30± ft. deep spring fed pond accompanied by a custom pavilion and bar equipped with a double cook top, 2-tap kegerator, pizza oven, and more.
Just out the doors of the Granite Pond Estate, enjoy an in-ground trampoline, zipline, personal racetrack for mountain bikes and motocross, fire pit, performance stage, and sand volleyball court. The 4,700-mile VAST snowmobile trail, 800-mile VASA ATV trail, and 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail are accessed right from the estate.
“We chose Interluxe for our property because of their unparalleled reputation for showcasing the essence of unique homes,” stated the sellers. “The auction presents an opportunity to connect with discerning buyers who will truly appreciate the beauty of this mountain retreat.”
"The Granite Pond Estate is a captivating property for buyers seeking an idyllic mountain retreat,” stated Stacy Kirk, VP of Client Development at Interluxe Auctions. “We are thrilled to guide judicious buyers through this one-of-a-kind auction opportunity."
The Granite Pond Estate is being offered in cooperation with Ryan Pronto of Jim Campbell Real Estate. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Tuesday, September 5th, 2023. Previews are Saturday-Monday, September 2-4, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/12552. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
Interluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
