Marsatta Chocolate's Grand Opening in Old Torrance: A New Chapter in Chocolate Excellence

A selection of bean-to-bar bonbons crafted by Marsatta Chocolate

Marsatta Chocolate opens flagship Experience Centre in Old Torrance on Aug 12, 2023, showcasing bean-to-bar excellence.

TORRANCE, CA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned chocolate company, Marsatta Chocolate, proudly announces the grand opening of its flagship Experience Centre in downtown Old Torrance. Scheduled for Saturday, August 12th, 2023, the grand opening marks a significant milestone in the company's relentless pursuit of chocolate perfection.

Founded in 2003, Marsatta Chocolate has been on a mission to provide customers with unparalleled experiences through the sumptuous lens of chocolate. Originating with a love for chocolate and heritage from the French Alsace region, Chef Jeffray Gardner, the founder and CEO, has spent two decades transforming the company into a leader in bean-to-bar chocolate on the west coast.

"For 20 years, Marsatta was founded with a vision to provide customers with the very best experience possible in chocolate. My French Alsace heritage and Canadian upbringing has guided me in creating an experience that I truly believe is the best in the world," remarked Chef Jeffray Gardner.

In 2007, Marsatta began its journey into the world of Bean-to-Bar chocolate, embracing a process that allows the company to directly source raw cacao beans and meticulously transform them into high-quality chocolate. The result is an exclusive product that highlights the importance of quality, traceability, and innovation.

Naomi Gardner, COO of Marsatta Chocolate, shared her thoughts on the Experience Centre: "We have listened to our customers and learned the importance of a brick-and-mortar store for creating a memorable experience. This flagship store is our vision for future store designs across Southern California. It's a place where customers can learn more about our innovation and our bean-to-bar process. The new location gives allows for easy pick-up of online orders, with the convenience access to a lot of parking."

Location and Hours

The new Marsatta Chocolate Experience Centre is located in the charming downtown area of Old Torrance, an iconic destination for shoppers and connoisseurs alike. The store will be open on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 11 am to 6 pm. Special pick-up times outside of store hours for online orders can also be scheduled on a case-by-case basis.

Location: Downtown Old Torrance

1321 Post Ave, Torrance, CA 90501

Store Hours:

Thursday: 11 am - 6 pm

Friday: 11 am - 6 pm

Saturday: 11 am - 6 pm

Sunday: 11 am - 6 pm

Monday: 11 am - 6 pm

About Marsatta Chocolate

Marsatta Chocolate has been a beacon of quality, innovation, and experience in the world of chocolate since 2003. Embracing the art of bean-to-bar chocolate making since 2007, Marsatta has established itself as the leader in this meticulous and rewarding craft on the west coast. The new Experience Centre in Old Torrance will further cement Marsatta Chocolate's position as a brand synonymous with excellence, providing a hands-on, enriching experience to chocolate lovers across the globe.

Contact Information

For more information about Marsatta Chocolate or the grand opening of the Experience Centre, please visit www.marsatta.com or contact Marsatta Chocolate's PR Department at pr@marsattachocolate.com.

Marsatta Chocolate invites you to celebrate the opening of a new chapter in chocolate excellence on August 12th, 2023, at its downtown Old Torrance location. Join us in exploring the captivating world of bean-to-bar chocolate and rediscover your passion for the sweetest of art forms.

Marsatta Chocolate: LA's First Bean-to-Bar Chocolate Company