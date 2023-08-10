Kabateck Strategies Celebrates Eight Years of Public Affairs Successes

Sacramento-based firm expanding with operations in Los Angels, San Diego

Our growth into major California cities is a testament to our commitment to representing those who seek positive change and tangible results.” — John Kabateck

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kabateck Strategies, a leader in coalition building, association strategies, and public affairs, is celebrating its eighth anniversary.

With newly established operations in Los Angeles and San Diego, the Sacramento-based firm is poised to further its mission of providing an influential voice to those less heard. "In the past eight years, we've been dedicated to serving communities and ensuring that voices often previously ignored are amplified," said John Kabateck, president of Kabateck Strategies. "Our growth into major California cities is a testament to our commitment to representing those who seek positive change and tangible results."

The firm also announced the promotion of Nate Haderlie to senior advisor. His dedication and exemplary service have been pivotal to the firm’s success, and his new role will see him taking on even greater responsibilities and challenges.

"I'm incredibly honored by this promotion,” said Haderlie. “Kabateck Strategies has always been more than just a firm. We're a collective of passionate individuals striving to make a difference. As we expand our horizons, I look forward to reaching more communities and creating more meaningful partnerships."

Kabateck Strategies also welcomed Krys Baylor as executive assistant and office manager, a strategic move that underscores the company's commitment to excellence in both operations and service.

Kabateck Strategies has earned a reputation for developing and mobilizing premier coalitions, designing unparalleled association strategies, and orchestrating powerful communications campaigns. With its latest expansions and the inclusion of fresh talent, the firm looks to achieve even more groundbreaking milestones.

"Eight years in this dynamic landscape has taught us the importance of adaptability, resilience, and above all, understanding,” said Kabateck. “As we journey forward, our core mission remains unchanged: to provide a voice to the voiceless and deliver the results our clients deserve."

###

About Kabateck Strategies

Established in 2015, Kabateck Strategies has been at the forefront of community advocacy and policy shaping. By crafting strategic coalitions and communications campaigns, the firm has cemented its position as a beacon of hope for communities and entities seeking strong representation and results.