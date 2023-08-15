Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Proudly Sponsors Cricket Hope’s Meals on Trip to Mono Lake
Autism Behavior Services, Inc. announces its partnership with Cricket Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with autism.
Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI), a leading provider of comprehensive autism services, is delighted to announce its partnership with Cricket Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with autism. ABSI is proud to sponsor Cricket Hope's Meals on their trips to Mono Lake, fostering an inclusive and enjoyable experience for all participants. ABSI also sponsors meals for Cricket Hope's other excursions.
The trip to Mono Lake is a remarkable initiative by Cricket Hope, aimed at providing a unique and enriching experience for individuals on the autism spectrum. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Mono Lake’s natural beauty, the expedition offers an opportunity for participants to engage in various outdoor activities, educational workshops, and social interactions that promote personal growth and development.
As a company committed to supporting the autism community, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. recognizes the importance of providing enriching experiences that facilitate growth, independence, and lasting memories. ABSI firmly believes in the power of fostering inclusion and celebrating diversity, and the collaboration with Cricket Hope is an embodiment of that vision. They also offer social groups nationwide that provide opportunities for people who are neurodiverse to experience the world in new and exciting ways.
“It isn’t just enough to be a business in a community,” states ABSI President, Andrew Patterson. “ABSI believes you need to contribute to the community whatever way you can. We are dedicated to empowering and investing in at-risk youth, and this sponsorship reflects our unwavering commitment to creating positive impacts in the community."
This joint effort between ABSI and Cricket Hope exemplifies the spirit of community and inclusivity, as both organizations come together to ensure this (and other) trips to places like Mono Lake are not only an unforgettable adventure, but also a celebration of the unique strengths and talents that individuals with autism bring to the world.
About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.:
Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABS) is a leading provider of evidence-based, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. With a dedicated team of highly trained professionals, ABS is committed to helping individuals with autism reach their full potential by providing personalized and comprehensive therapy services in home, clinic, and school settings.
About Cricket Hope:
Cricket Hope is a non-profit organization committed to empowering individuals with autism through unique and inclusive experiences. By organizing trips, events, and activities, Cricket Hope aims to promote personal growth, social interaction, and community involvement for individuals on the autism spectrum.
