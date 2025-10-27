All Custom Exteriors Explains How Metal Roofing Withstands Snow and Wind Better Than Shingles

Unlike shingles, metal panels are designed to interlock and resist wind uplift, and their smooth surface allows snow to slide off easily instead of accumulating.” — Dylan Kay

SHOW LOW, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In high-altitude communities like Show Low and Lakeside, winter brings more than just scenic snowfall; it also adds stress to the structural integrity of every roof. For homeowners evaluating long-term roofing options, metal has emerged as a preferred solution for withstanding the region’s snow loads and wind conditions.Unlike traditional shingles, which are layered and held down primarily by gravity and adhesives, metal roofing systems are mechanically fastened and designed to interlock. This interlocking structure helps resist wind uplift and prevents the panels from detaching during extreme weather conditions. Snow accumulation, another common problem in the White Mountains, also behaves differently on metal. Its smooth surface allows snow to shed naturally, reducing the risk of ice dams, leaks, and structural strain.“Metal roofing systems consistently hold up better in the kinds of conditions we see here in northern Arizona,” said Dylan Kay. “Unlike shingles, metal panels are designed to interlock and resist wind uplift, and their smooth surface allows snow to slide off easily instead of accumulating. That means less strain on the roof, fewer leaks, and longer-lasting protection when heavy snow or strong winds hit.”Beyond durability, metal roofs are also less prone to issues like curling, cracking, or granule loss, all of which are common with asphalt shingles over time. With fewer seams and less susceptibility to moisture infiltration, metal offers a cleaner, longer-lasting barrier against the elements.As experienced shingle roofing installers in the region, the team frequently encounters weather-related damage that could have been avoided with a stronger material choice. Increasingly, homeowners are opting to invest in metal for its ability to reduce long-term maintenance costs, improve energy efficiency, and protect property value.To support that investment, All Custom Exteriors now offers financing for roofing and exterior projects. The new plans are designed to accommodate a range of financial situations, whether a customer prefers low monthly payments starting at $50 or is interested in deferred options with 0% interest. This makes investing in a stronger, more weather-resistant roof more accessible than ever.Choosing the right metal roofing contractor in Show Low is crucial to reaping the full benefits of the material. As winter approaches, property owners in northern Arizona considering upgrades are encouraged to weigh the immediate cost and the long-term resilience of their roofing system, especially when financing options can help ease the upfront investment.About All Custom ExteriorsAll Custom Exteriors specializes in the installation of high-performance metal roofing systems and exterior products for residential and light commercial properties in Northeast Arizona. With deep experience in mountain weather conditions, the company designs roofs that shed snow efficiently, resist high winds, and reduce long-term maintenance requirements. Known for precision workmanship, reliable timelines, and honest communication, the team helps homeowners protect their property with exterior solutions built for durability and lasting value.

