Metallurgical Sensors Inc Signs New Distributor Partnership Agreement with Artoc
MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metallurgical Sensors Inc. (Metsen) is pleased to announce that a new distributor partnership agreement has been signed with Artoc, a premier distributor, representative, and service provider for the cranes and hoist market.
— Lucas Demysh, Metsen’s CEO.
Through the partnership, Artoc will be the exclusive authorized distributor of Metsen’s innovative sensor systems in Mexico. Metsen has built a global presence as a provider of sensor solutions designed to create safe and efficient workplaces. Distribution across Mexico positions the Ontario-based company for continued North American growth and expansion into Latin America.
“We are excited about our partnership with Artoc as we work together to bring Metsen’s sensor solutions to a new market and new customers who will benefit from our expertise and technological advantages,” said Lucas Demysh, Metsen’s CEO. “With Artoc’s network, reputation for distributing brands differentiated by their quality, and over 20 years of industry experience, together we will be able to provide a truly unique and valuable offering for our customers.”
Artuo Toca, Director for Artoc, said: “Metsen is an ideal partner for us as we focus on distributing industrial brands with a global presence. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”
Companies across Mexico seeking sensor solutions are invited to learn more about Metsen products and services by contacting Artoc.
About Metallurgical Sensors Inc.
Metallurgical Sensors Inc. (Metsen) was founded in 1999 to design and implement innovative sensor solutions to create safe and efficient workplaces. These technologies benefit steel mills, oil and gas, aggregates, pulp and paper, food and beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, robotics, and general surveillance environments. They are used by companies in North America, Asia, and Africa. In addition, Metsen remains at the forefront of technology through various research and development initiatives outside its core product offering. For more information, visit www.metsen.com or Linkedin.
About Artoc
Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, Artoc has over 20 years of experience representing, distributing, and providing maintenance services for cranes, hoists, and related equipment. For more information, visit https://artoc.com.mx/.
