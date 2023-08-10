The NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace Celebrates the Launch of Arizona Industries for the Blind
Arizona Industries for the Blind Expands Presence to NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace with a Comprehensive Offering Including Office, Cleaning, and Tactical Products.AUBURN HILLS, MI, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NDVSB takes immense pride in announcing the highly anticipated launch of Arizona Industries for the Blind (AIB) onto the NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace. Through this initiative, AIB gains another prominent online presence, unlocking new avenues for their products and services to reach more customers.
AIB is an award-winning 3PL, retailer of commercial and Department of Defense products, and an ecommerce provider to thousands of customers. For over 65 years, AIB has provided training, personal, and professional development opportunities through dignified employment to people who are blind or visually impaired throughout Arizona. AIB recognizes and celebrates that each person brings a diverse set of abilities, skill sets, and potential to the organization.
Committed to the mission, AIB is passionate about inspiring individuals who are blind to achieve their maximum potential while providing the highest level of quality and service. AIB is affiliated with National Industries for the Blind (NIB) and operates as an enterprise nonprofit.
“Partnering with an organization like AIB that employs people with disabilities can turn social issues into business opportunities. These opportunities translate into new market opportunities, increase market share, and increase profitability, all the while creating US-based jobs for Americans who are blind. We are thrilled to welcome AIB to the NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace.” says David Saroli, CEO and Founder of NDVSB.
AIB's participation in the eMarketplace demonstrates the organization's dedication to promoting self-sufficiency and economic independence among visually impaired individuals. This strategic move allows AIB to reach more customers who value quality products and services.
“We are excited about this opportunity to showcase the talents and abilities of the visually impaired. By collaborating with NDVSB, we take another step towards dismantling barriers and fostering a business environment where everyone can thrive.” states Chris LaFollette, CEO of AIB.
For more information about Arizona Industries for the Blind, visit https://www.azifb.com.
The NDVSB/AAFES eMarketplace is available to all federal agencies and is currently deployed to the Department of Defense as a procurement vehicle that helps the DOD reconnect with small business across the United States, as well as shop from their local Base Supply Center. To learn more, visit https://ndvsb.com/federal/.
David Saroli
NDVSB
+1 855-690-3774
email us here