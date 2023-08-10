Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,414 in the last 365 days.

DelDOT Releases NEVI Plan Requests for Proposals

EV Charging station

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces the opening of requests for proposals for the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. The NEVI program will provide a total of $17.5 million to Delaware over a five-year period to deploy fast and reliable electric vehicle charging stations along highways.

The goal of NEVI, part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is to locate half a million new charging stations along major travel routes across the country.

Delaware’s NEVI plan provides a framework to develop a network of EV charging stations along the major travel corridors of Route 13, Route 113, Route 1, and Interstate 95 and that these charging stations be located within one mile of these roads with no more than 50 miles between each location. The state’s primary goal is to ensure that affordable, reliable and consistent electric vehicle charging reaches every Delawarean as these vehicles become more prevalent. There are currently more than 10,000 electric vehicles registered in the state.

“As our state continues the work of implementing our Climate Action Plan, reducing vehicle greenhouse emissions is a key factor in our efforts to address climate change,” said Governor John Carney. “Building a network of charging stations across the state will help us make electric vehicle usage more accessible.”

The selected vendors will be responsible for installing new direct-current (DC) fast-charging stations and their operation along these corridors.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00pm on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Bid details are available here.


You just read:

DelDOT Releases NEVI Plan Requests for Proposals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more