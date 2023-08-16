Rael & Letson Acquires Strategic Marketing Communications Agency Aukema & Associates
Actuarial and consulting company Rael & Letson announces the acquisition of Seattle-based Aukema & Associates, a full-service strategic communications agency.SAN MATEO, CA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rael & Letson, an actuarial and consulting company operating primarily in the Western US, announced today the company’s acquisition of Aukema & Associates (https://www.aukemaassociates.com), a full-service strategic communications agency based in Seattle, WA.
The team from Aukema & Associates will operate as a division of Rael & Letson under the same name Aukema & Associates. Megan Aukema, who founded Aukema & Associates in 2002, will serve as the Division Leader and Vice President of Rael & Letson.
Aukema & Associates will continue to provide strategic communications to Taft-Hartley trusts, helping them increase engagement and participation and improve member experience. The division will also continue to serve businesses and non-profits of all sizes with communications strategy and planning, brand development, web design, digital marketing and integrated marketing communications.
“We are so excited to have the talented group from Aukema & Associates join us. Megan and her team are extremely committed to building deep client relationships, which is a perfect cultural fit for us,” said Tom Byrne, CEO of Rael & Letson. “Under Megan’s leadership, our new communications consultancy will fill a need that we’ve become increasingly aware of: expert communications consulting that is truly customized and ‘right sized’ for each client.”
Megan Aukema founded Aukema & Associates in 2002 and built an agency focused on helping companies, government agencies, collaborative groups and non-profits develop and implement effective communications and marketing strategies. The company serves a variety of clients and industries, with a special focus on health-related organizations and employee benefit programs, including Taft-Hartley trusts. Megan is an experienced communications executive with a special expertise working with collaborative groups of diverse stakeholders. Before her role as Principal of Aukema & Associates, she served as Vice President of Marketing at Pointshare, an online health services company that was acquired by Siemens AG in 2001.
“When Rael & Letson reached out to us to help them expand their offering and build a communications practice, it was immediately clear that it was a special opportunity to join forces with a company I know first-hand is as passionate about serving customers as we are,” said Megan Aukema. “As a division of Rael & Letson, we can grow and expand our offerings while continue doing what we love: partnering with our clients to help them communicate effectively and meet their goals.”
“We were drawn to Aukema & Associates because they are a small and nimble team but have a unique ability to provide a really informed, comprehensive level of service and technological expertise you usually associate with much larger communications firms,” Bruce Cable, Rael & Letson Board Chair, “Rael & Letson is all about deeply understanding our clients and their plans and working hand-in-hand with them to find solutions that best serve participants. Aukema & Associates shares our personalized approach and our long-term commitment to our clients. We are excited to welcome them to our team.”
About Rael & Letson
Rael & Letson is an actuarial and consulting services firm founded in 1963 and headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices in San Mateo, San Diego, Seattle, and Honolulu. With a focus on providing personalized service and deep expertise in delivering innovative advice to health & welfare and retirement plans, Rael & Letson offers industry-leading advisory and analytic services focused on optimizing benefits, controlling costs and mitigating risk for hundreds of multi-employer, public sector and single-employer plans across the country, though primarily in the Western U.S.
About Aukema & Associates
Aukema & Associates is a full-service strategic marketing communications consulting agency based in Seattle, founded by Megan Aukema in 2002. The agency helps companies of all sizes successfully uncover their key messages to build their brands and create effective outreach campaigns and compelling communications. Aukema & Associates serves a variety of clients with a special focus on healthcare, health technology, and employee benefit programs including Taft-Hartley trusts and Association Health Plans. The agency offers communications strategy and planning, brand development, web design and integrated marketing communications.
