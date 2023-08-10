Pearl Certification Praises Guidelines for Massive Homeowner Rebate Programs Highlighting Market Transformation
These rebate programs have the potential to transform the U.S. real estate market.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl Certification, the gold standard for high-performing home certifications, congratulated the U.S. Department of Energy for newly released Home Energy Rebate Program guidelines that will take a huge step towards ensuring that energy efficient homes are visible and accurately valued at time of sale.
— Robin LeBaron, President of Pearl Certification
These landmark $8.8 billion programs will help millions of households improve their homes while saving money on their utility bills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Many, although not all, of the rebate funds are targeted to moderate and low-income families.
The newly released guidelines require that a third party issue a certification documenting the work that receives a rebate through one of the two programs. The guidelines require collection of data about installations made through the second program that could be used in a certification.
Most importantly, the guidelines require states to develop market transformation plans to ensure that the certifications and other data will be used in ways that result in the market recognizing the value of upgraded homes.
“These rebate programs have the potential to transform the U.S. real estate market," said Robin LeBaron, President of Pearl Certification. “The certifications documenting energy efficiency improvements supported by IRA rebates will make the special features of these certified homes visible to buyers at time of sale in a way they never have been before.”
“The result will be that the certified homes will command a price premium, which will provide a powerful incentive for other homeowners to make similar improvements.”
Home certifications document the energy efficient features in a home, and can also document other high-performing features, such as solar panels, energy storage batteries, high-quality ventilation systems, and other features.
“Pearl is thrilled to support this mission through our nationally-recognized third-party certification,” said Cynthia Adams, Pearl’s CEO. “We are excited about the opportunities that these programs will create for the residential contracting and real estate industries.”
Now that the guidelines are released, states will be starting work on program development. The guidelines include a “Quick Start” application that allows states to make rebates funds available as early as 2023.
“We’re excited about the potential for rapid state roll-out of these programs, and look forward to supporting the states develop and implement their plans,” LeBaron said.
About Pearl Certification:
Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl Certified homes sell on average for 5.5% more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies. Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green Resource Council.
