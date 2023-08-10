Shore Funding Surpasses Half Billion Dollars Funded to U.S. Small Businesses
Company works with small business owners to provide affordable and flexible financial solutionsMELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shore Funding, a one-stop lending source for small businesses, is thrilled to announce an important milestone, as the company has now funded over $650 million to small businesses throughout the United States.
This leader in small business lending provides financing options, especially when banks will not. Shore Funding partners with top-tier underwriters and specializes in funding American companies that have been in business for more than one year and report monthly revenue of at least $10,000.
“The opportunities are unlimited when you and your business partner with Shore Funding,” said Aron Pizow, a sales manager at Shore Funding. “We have the power to create dynamic funding programs that provide the cash companies need to thrive. We work with small business owners, providing affordable and flexible financial solutions for growth, working capital, PO financing, unexpected expenses; you name it. Any type of business can contact Shore Funding, and bad personal credit or lack of collateral is never an issue. We will work with you to find a program that will infuse the capital you need into your business today.”
Pizow continued, “Our business line of credit allows you to draw down any amount at any time, as long as it does not surpass the maximum approved amount. And Shore Funding has expanded its funding program to offer access to as much as $3 million in funding with flexible repayment terms.
The Shore Funding Working Capital program ensures that a business has the tools and equipment to generate, sustain and grow revenue. Its team serves clients and customizes the best funding options available, which is why Shore is a trusted ally within the small business community.
Shore Funding encourages companies to fill out an easy online application to identify what levels of funding may be available to boost capital for their small businesses. Small business categories that Shore Funding serves include Restaurants, Plumbing, Heating, Logistics, Roofing, Flooring, HVAC, Home Renovation, Towing, Auto Repair, Auto Body and Landscapers, just to name a few.
Shore Funding's experienced and professional team is known for its excellent customer service and commitment to security. This milestone of surpassing $650 million dollars in funding speaks volumes about its expertise to support the growth of small businesses across the United States. Shore will arrange funding that helps companies grow and achieve the next levels of success. It will tailor an optimal funding program to meet the needs of small businesses and craft opportunities for growth, long-term relationships and repeat funding.
To apply to receive funds today or receive a no obligation offer for review, visit shorefundingsolutions.com.
