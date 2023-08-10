Nxt Gen and INHOLLYWOODLAND introduce new Licensing Partners in novelty fashion, cardboard cutouts, and calendars
Nxt Gen and INHOLLYWOODLAND introduce new Licensing Partners in novelty fashion, cardboard cutouts, and calendars.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nxt Gen Brand Marketing, a consumer product licensing agency, has announced the appointment of three new partners for the licensing portfolio it manages on behalf of brand owner INHOLLYWOODLAND for the George Barris Photography Collection of Marilyn Monroe.
Socks manufacturer, PYVOT, will be producing a range of the George Barris photography collection of Marilyn Monroe novelty socks under their popular artist series. Pyvot is a top-rated sock company that specializes in unique designs, quality and ultimate comfort. They collaborate with artists, photography and key brands to create eye-catching styles and give back to the community through their art giveback program. Art and premium quality are at the core of our values. At Pyvot, our focus is on providing unbeatable comfort, quality and support to our customers.
Star Cutouts, launching a line of life-size cardboard cutouts, tabletop and décor. Inspired by the George Barris Marilyn Monroe photography, through the captivating world of cardboard cutouts. Where imagination knows no bounds! These life-size wonders have evolved from simple party accessories to becoming the heart of events and celebrations. We delve into the magic of cardboard cutouts, with a special focus on Star Cutouts, a leading innovator in creating lifelike wonders that add a touch of excitement and wonder to all special occasions.
TF Publishing will be introducing and launching calendars, featuring new and never seen before photos inspired by the George Barris photography collection of Marilyn Monroe. TF Publishing is one of the premier producers of calendars, planners and stationery goods in the United States. Our product offering consists of strategic partnerships with a variety of brands, licensors, artists, and photographers – as well as exclusive designs by their own creative team. Our ultimate goal is to create fun, inspiring, useful products – accessible to everyone.
About INHOLLYWOODLAND: IHL (INHOLLYWOODLAND) catalogs the 20th Century’s most legendary celebrity images through licensing, merchandising, and brand development. IHL’s catalog of Hollywood’s Golden Era A-List Celebrities has been published and featured in major news, films, documentaries, magazines, high fashion brands and museums around the world. With NXT GEN Brand Marketing vision and expertise, IHL is looking forward to new endeavors and expanding their brand awareness. www.inhollywoodland.com, www.inhollywoodland.us
About NXT GEN Brand Marketing: Nxt Gen Brand Marketing, LLC. is a global consumer product licensing agency that offers highly specialized services; representing innovative, proprietary, brands including entertainment, media, corporate, art and lifestyle properties. Nxt Gen is dedicated to branding, brand management and outbound licensing for its portfolio of brands while helping manufacturers identify licenses and top brands to drive growth and revenues. We help leading brands and manufacturers creatively find new ways to strengthen their relationship with retailers and the consumer. www.nxtgenbrand.com
