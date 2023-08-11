DentalMarketing.com Announces Expansion to Serve Latin American Dental Practices
DentalMarketing.com helps dental practices achieve their full potential.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DentalMarketing.com, the preeminent dental marketing firm in the United States, is pleased to announce its expansion into Latin America. Effective September 1, 2023, the firm will offer its innovative dental marketing services to practitioners in Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Mexico.
Statement from Founder William Donato
In reflecting on this significant growth, Founder William Donato stated, "The landscape of dental marketing in Latin America is rapidly evolving, and the future of marketing dental services online is full of potential. At DentalMarketing.com, we're not only observing this transformation but actively participating in it. Our expansion into Latin America represents our commitment to innovation, customer obsession, and a long-term vision to empower dental practitioners with cutting-edge marketing solutions. It's a strategic move that's aligned with where the world is headed."
The new Latin American website can be accessed at www.dentalmarketing.com/es.
Market Analysis: Increasing Demand for Dental Services in Latin America
Recent statistics highlight the burgeoning demand for dental services in Latin America, with projections indicating a 7.5% annual growth rate in the dental market through 2028. Factors such as heightened awareness of oral health, coupled with the rise of the middle class, have catalyzed this growth, requiring new and innovative marketing strategies. DentalMarketing.com’s expansion is strategically positioned to serve this market, delivering specialized and localized marketing solutions.
About DentalMarketing.com
Established in 2014 and formerly known as Conversion Whale, DentalMarketing.com has rapidly become the leading dental marketing firm in the nation. Following the acquisition of Driven Dental Implant Marketing, the company's scope has broadened to offer a comprehensive array of marketing services. With a commitment to excellence, DentalMarketing.com has successfully transformed existing websites into profitable marketing engines and has assisted over 1,400 dentists in attracting new patients through the proprietary 5-C Marketing Method.
For further inquiries or additional information about www.DentalMarketing.com or its expansion into Latin America, please contact the media relations department at growth@dentalmarketing.com.
Fredda Ioia, Media Lead
DentalMarketing.com
+1 855-980-0091
growth@dentalmarketing.com