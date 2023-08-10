Ivy Energy Welcomes Climate Tech Veteran Adam Masser as Chief Operating Officer
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivy Energy, the pioneer of the first split value solar energy distribution software, Virtual Grid, is thrilled to announce a pivotal addition to their team. Adam L. Masser, a distinguished legal, compliance, and operations executive, has been appointed as Ivy Energy's new Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. This crucial appointment comes at a significant juncture in Ivy Energy's trajectory, aligning with the company's ambitious growth plans.
Adam, based in New York City, brings an expansive range of expertise and an outstanding track record in the climate tech and SaaS sectors. His leadership at Arcadia, a prominent community solar and utility data analytics SaaS provider, was marked by transformative strategic transactions and international expansion. As Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, he oversaw technology licensing, employment matters and intellectual property, and chaired the compliance committee. He also managed legal workflows as Arcadia raised $425 million in growth equity at a unicorn valuation and completed several landmark acquisitions.
Before his tenure at Arcadia, Adam served as Senior Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs at Canvas Worldwide, a media agency. His operational expertise was a critical driver in scaling the company from pre-launch to over $2 billion in annual media billings over six years. Adam started his career as a private equity M&A associate at the New York office of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison LLP.
Adam's consistent dedication to sustainability and economic justice has been evident throughout his career. He has held fellowships in sustainability and technology at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the United Nations Development Programme. Additionally, his public service includes an internship in the US Senate and a pioneering role in establishing Ghana's first clinical legal education program.
"The need to rapidly increase renewable energy generation and support grid resiliency has never been more important," stated Adam. "Unlocking solar and distributed energy resources for multi-tenant residential and commercial properties is an incredible business opportunity. Ivy Energy is uniquely positioned to offer increased net operating income and verified ESG to a large and ready market of property managers. I am thrilled to join Dover, Logan, and the rest of the talented team at Ivy and contribute to their mission to transform our energy economy," Adam expressed. “Ivy has a bright future, and I'm humbled by the opportunity to play a significant role in its success."
“We are really excited to welcome Adam to the team,” said Ivy Energy CEO Dover Janis. “His commitment towards climate solutions combined with his vast operational, strategic, and legal expertise make him an ideal leader to help us drive our mission forward.”
About Ivy Energy:
Ivy Energy is leading the revolution in the adoption of grid-supportive clean energy resources for shared communities, propelled by its groundbreaking Virtual Grid software. For the first time in history, shared buildings can completely offset their energy consumption footprint and replace it with on-site clean energy. Ivy Energy is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit https://www.ivy-energy.com/
For media inquiries, please contact:
Austin Young- austin@ivy-energy.com
Austin Young
