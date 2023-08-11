AgilePoint named 'Strong Performer’ in Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Low-Code Appl. Pltf.
EINPresswire.com/ -- AgilePoint, a global leader in modern enterprise application development space, and been recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" Report for Enterprise Low-code Application Platforms (LCAP). This achievement is a testament to AgilePoint's commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and delivering top-notch solutions to meet the needs of modern enterprises.
The report highlights AgilePoint's outstanding performance across several key areas, surpassing its competitors in terms of customer satisfaction. This recognition further solidifies AgilePoint's position as a top player in the LCAP market and underscores the company's dedication to excellence.
• AgilePoint scores an overall 4.8 out of 5 based on 23 total reviews as of 31st April 2023 with 100% Willingness to Recommend by peers.
• AgilePoint positioned as a Strong Performer
• AgilePoint was rated 4.7 out of 5 in Product Capabilities and Sales Experience, 4.6 out of 5 in Deployment Experience and 4.9 out of 5 in Support Experience.
AgilePoint's success is a result of its unwavering focus on delivering innovative and efficient solutions that empower enterprises to drive growth and stay ahead of the competition. With this recognition, AgilePoint reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional service and delivering the best possible outcomes for its customers.
As we move forward, AgilePoint will continue to build on its strengths and explore new opportunities to enhance its offerings. With its customer-centric approach and dedication to excellence, AgilePoint is poised to lead the way in enterprise application development and help businesses succeed in today's ever-evolving digital landscape.
Along with this,
• AgilePoint was awarded ‘High Performer Summer 2022’ in G2 Grid® Report with high customer satisfaction scores for Low-Code Development Platforms.
• AgilePoint recognized in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.
• AgilePoint customers achieve an enormous 416% ROI. Yes, you read that right. Find out how in Forrester's Total Economic Impact Report Of AgilePoint.
We are delighted with the recognition. As we look to the future, we anticipate that Codeless Automation Platforms (CAP) will become the norm for modern organizations striving for competitiveness. In order to remain agile and adaptable, reducing dependence on custom code will be a top priority. Our goal is to help organizations achieve this strategic objective by minimizing the amount of custom code in their systems.
Clients love AgilePoint's one-of-a-kind solution, which has earned them a well-deserved Strong Performer status with a perfect 100% recommendation rate.
Our mission is to assist enterprises and IT in simplifying processes, eliminating technical debt, enhancing security, and ensuring future adaptability. This enables IT and business to focus on customer experience, innovation, and staff engagement.
About AgilePoint
AgilePoint is a California-based global software company that provides scalable digital dynamic processes to drive business growth. Its adaptive hyper-automation Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) supports end-to-end automation, empowering experts, and citizen developers to drive seamless business transformations with future-proof digital solutions. AgilePoint emphasizes agility, security, and resilience.
AgilePoint has delivered expert services to top brands worldwide, ranging from Fortune 50 to Global 5000 companies. AgilePoint was recently named a ‘Strong Performer’ in the Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For Professional Developers, and received an exceptional 4,8 score in a recent ‘Voice of the Customers’ report conducted by Gartner.
AgilePoint
