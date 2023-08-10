Three Emerging Delaware Artists Chosen for New Artist Career Development Program

Artists will receive professional development, trainings, and $20,000 over two years

Statewide, DEL. (August 10, 2023) – Three Delaware artists have been selected for the Artist Career Development (ACD) pilot program which provides two-years of sustained career support for emerging or mid-career Delaware artists, one in each county. The three ACD artists for the program are Stephanie Boateng (New Castle), Guy Miller (Kent), and Hannah Whiddon (Sussex).

“This initiative represents a tremendous opportunity for emerging artists to receive increased funding and jump-start the next phase of their careers as creative entrepreneurs,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “By supporting their artistic and business practices, we aim to empower these talented individuals to realize their full potential and make a significant impact on the cultural scene in our state. We believe that through this strategic investment, we are fostering a thriving community of artists who will drive innovation, creativity, and collaboration across Delaware.”

The three artists selected will receive $10,000 for two years to advance their artistic and business practices, and to build community connections. In year two, the three ACD artists will continue growing their businesses while planning and executing an arts activity for a community in the artist’s county of residence, in partnership with an arts or community-based organization.

“It didn’t hit me until now how deeply the Division is investing in me and my career,” said Hannah Whiddon, a painter from Lewes, DE, who draws inspiration from the beauty inherent in everyday life and the human form. “The headshots and the various career-focused workshops all support my growth as an emerging artist.”

The application process was competitive, and the Division received letters of intent (LOIs) from 47 Delaware musicians, writers, and visual artists for the three spots in the program. An experienced panel reviewed the 47 letters of intent and selected seven artists to submit a full application.

Four semifinalists have received $1,500 to support professional development expenses including, but not limited to equipment, materials and supplies, professional development, space rental, marketing, and publicity of events/activities, etc.

About the Program

The ACD program includes a hybrid cohort model with some professional development and meetings in-person and others asynchronous focused on the artists’ current and future needs to sustain their work. Courses include:

Targeted career development workshops presented by Springboard Arts : Career Planning; Engaging Your Customers; and Artist Working in Community

: Career Planning; Engaging Your Customers; and Artist Working in Community Financial literacy with Elaine Grogan Luttrull of Minerva Financial Arts : Tax Basics for Creative Entrepreneurs; and individual financial coaching

: Tax Basics for Creative Entrepreneurs; and individual financial coaching Resources from the Delaware Division of the Arts: Delaware Artist Roster, Delaware Arts Summit, Marketing and Communications workshop by program officer, Andy Truscott, and professional headshots by Moonloop Photography, Joe del Tufo

Program Goals

The ACD program was created to expand geographic reach of funded programming and address specific outcomes as outlined in the Delaware Division of the Art’s Strategic Plan:

Enhance artists’ career-building skills by facilitating artist connections and providing training opportunities

Engage artists by connecting them to one another to enhance their work

Encourage greater collaboration among arts organizations and artists statewide

##

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

